Dodgers Suddenly Poach Executive From Divisional Rival

It wasn’t the way that the Los Angeles Dodgers wanted to finish the campaign, as they were swept in the National League Championship Series by the eventual World Series champion Milwaukee Brewers.

Since their disappointing setback, the Dodgers have already experienced a number of changes, with several players electing for free agency.

However, in terms of additions, the Dodgers have poached an executive from a divisional rival club who will be filling a key front-office vacancy.

The Los Angeles Dodgers Poached Executive Caroline Perry To Serve As Chief Operating Officer

On Monday, it was confirmed that the Dodgers had hired Carolina Perry, who had served with the divisional rival San Diego Padres as Chief Operating Officer, to fill the same role in Los Angeles.

She will be replacing former Dodgers COO Bob Wolfe, who announced that he would be retiring.

In addition to her title of Chief Operating Officer, Perry will also carry the title of executive vice president.

“It is a tremendous honor to join the Dodgers,” Perry said in a team statement. “On the field, they have set an unparalleled standard of excellence in baseball under the current leadership. Off the field, their historic legacy, passionate fan base and service to the community speak for themselves. While I am incredibly grateful for my time with the Padres and for the colleagues who made those years so meaningful, I am excited to take my place with the Dodgers and to contribute to their continued success. Thank you to Mark Walter, Stan Kasten and the entire Dodger family for welcoming me.”

The Dodgers Will Not Be Sold Any Time Soon

According to recent comments from Dodgers CEO and Owner Mark Walter, the club isn’t going to be sold any time soon.

Despite having faced an investigation into his business empire, Dodgers CEO and owner Mark Walter emphatically denied any chances of a sale and emphasized their commitment to remaining a winning organization.

“We’re going to keep the team no matter what,” he said via The New York Post. “We’re going to be winning for 10 years or more. I think our commitment to do so will be just like it has been in the past. And, you know, we don’t win every year, but we’re going to try to.”

“I certainly hope we can look forward to winning another World Series next year under my ownership,” he said. “And I think we’re just trying to win consistently, and do so for not just next season, but for the next decade and decades beyond that.”