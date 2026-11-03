Brian Cashman Views Last Yankees Offseason As Success Due To Cody Bellinger’s Gold Glove

The New York Yankees are still dealing with fan displeasure over another strong MLB season ending in failure. A new mark was set for the longest stint in between World Series trophies for the Yankees since their last win in 2009. General Manager Brian Cashman is under fire for not improving the weak offense last offseason or at this past season’s trade deadline. The Yankees went with a platoon hitting plan for multiple positions that failed them badly.

WFAN sports radio host Shawn Morash made a bold claim about Cashman during a recent rant about the Yankees GM. Morash stated that people in the Yankees believe that Cashman viewed last offseason as a success due to Cody Bellinger’s recent Gold Glove selection for defense in left field.

The Yankees re-signed Bellinger as a free agent and saw him as the second most important hitter of the season behind Ben Rice. Bellinger provided consistent offense and was among the best defensive outfielders in the league.

Cashman considered that the biggest move of last offseason due to the Yankees rarely paying older players in their 30s these days. Yankees fans wanting more offensive help can’t be thrilled if this report is indeed accurate right before another offseason.

All Pressure On Brian Cashman This Offseason

The upcoming offseason sees the obvious concern for the Yankees as hitting. Pitching seems set with names like Cy Young favorite Cam Schlittler, former Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole, and respected veteran Max Fried as the top three leaders of the staff.

Carlos Rodon and Ryan Weathers had good seasons, with a handful of other pitchers in the franchise worthy of a starting spot. Bullpen decisions are important, but the Yankees seem to already know their plan. Keeping David Bednar and figuring out the rest of the moves from then is an easier task.

Offense is where the team has failed to add big names in recent memory. Aaron Judge missing most of last season has been used as an excuse by the Yankees front office for the offensive failures. However, Judge calling out the franchises to do more was clearly a sign that he wants more help in the batting lineup.

Brian Cashman Already Making Big Moves

The Yankees have started to reveal their offseason plans with recent qualifying offer decisions revealed. Offering the deal to Bednar confirms they want him back to anchor the bullpen, but Jazz Chisholm was the first name to fully not get his offered.

Rumors have circulated for weeks that the Yankees had no interest in bringing back Jazz, and it was confirmed today. Outfielder Trent Grisham is another name on the rumor mill who the Yankees have no interest in bringing back to the franchise.

Spencer Jones and Anthony Volpe are expected to take the positions freed by those two, but other decisions remain. Cashman must get a strong hitter to improve either third base, catcher or an outfield spot via free agency or trades. Otherwise, the pressure from Yankees fans and Judge publicly could cost him his job for another failed season.