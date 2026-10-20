PSG vs. Barcelona Lineup Today: Confirmed Team News & Starting XI

PSG host Barcelona at the Parc des Princes this Tuesday, October 20, for Matchday 3 of the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League.

Luis Enrique’s side sit top of the league phase standings with six points from two matches and a record of two wins.

Barcelona follow in second place, as Hansi Flick’s team also has six points from two matches, with the same record of two wins.

PSG vs. Barcelona: Team News & Starting Lineups

Both teams enter this match with several key absences and, in particular, some important doubts about player availability.

Paris Saint-Germain will miss starting left-back Nuno Mendes with a thigh injury. Luis Enrique will have to choose between Lucas Digne, Lucas Beraldo, Lucas Hernández, or Warren Zaïre-Emery to cover that position.

Senny Mayulu is a doubt for this match with a thigh injury, as is Alessandro Longoni, who has the same issue. However, the latter was unlikely to start anyway, as Russian goalkeeper Matvey Safonov is the undisputed first choice in that position.

Meanwhile, Barcelona also have some important defensive absences, including Jules Koundé, who has an ankle injury, and Eric García, who is dealing with a quad injury.

Roony Bardghji remains unavailable with an ACL injury, while Andreas Christensen is also sidelined with a thigh injury. Gerard Martín is a doubt for this match with an ankle problem.

PSG’s CONFIRMED starting XI vs. Barcelona: Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, L. Hernandez; Neves, Vitinha, Ruiz; Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia.

Barcelona’s CONFIRMED starting XI vs. PSG: J. Garcia; Espart, Cubarsi, G. Martin, Cancelo; Pedri, Bernal; Yamal, Olmo, Gordon; Raphinha.

PSG vs. Barcelona: Teams Form & Latest Results

PSG are in excellent form, having won each of their last five matches. In their most recent outing, they defeated Strasbourg 3-1 in Ligue 1 after beating Manchester City 4-2 in the previous round of the Champions League.

On October 10, they beat Le Mans 3-1 after defeating Marseille 2-1 on September 20 in the latest edition of Le Classique. On September 13, they secured a 1-0 victory over Stade Brestois.

Currently, the Parisian club’s leading scorer in the French league is former Barcelona striker Ferran Torres, with four goals. Ousmane Dembélé and Fabian Ruiz lead the team in assists with two each.

As for Barcelona, the Blaugrana are also in excellent form, having won their last five matches. In their most recent outing, they defeated Real Betis 5-2 on October 17 after beating Galatasaray 4-1 on October 13.

On October 10, they beat Getafe 3-0, having defeated Sevilla 3-1 on September 19. On September 16, they thrashed Racing Santander 7-2.

In the league, Barcelona’s leading scorer is Raphinha with 12 goals, followed by Lamine Yamal with eight. Yamal is also the team’s leading assist provider with six. Other standout players so far include Fermín López (4 goals, 3 assists), Karim Adeyemi (2 goals, 2 assists), and Gabriel Jesus (3 goals).