Manchester City legend Kevin De Bruyne says his achievements at the club will not be diminished if the club are stripped of any titles.

The Belgian won several major honours during his 10-year spell at City, including six Premier League titles, a Champions League, as well as multiple FA Cup and League Cup crowns.

De Bruyne ended his dominant run in England by moving to Serie A side Napoli in 2025.

A huge shadow now looms over City.

After delivering one of the most successful eras in top-flight history, they were found guilty of up to 115 serious financial breaches in September.

Kevin De Bruyne Defends Manchester City Legacy

De Bruyne, now 35 and in the twilight of his career, insists that he remains proud of the part he played in City’s team under Pep Guardiola.

He retains huge affection for the club’s owners and what they helped deliver for his career.

The attacking midfielder will return to the Etihad Stadium – which he called home for a decade – in the Champions League tonight.

Speaking during the pre-match press conference, the Belgian said: “I’m proud of what I’ve done as a football player, and honestly, this is my club, I love the owners.

“I’ve even spoken to [chairman] Khaldoon [Al Mubarak] about how to buy a club.

“I have nothing but affection for this club, and that will never change, [the way] the people treated me and my family for 10 years.

“Of course, in life there are rules, but everybody plays on the limit.

“I played in between the white lines, and I competed with other players, and I had many experiences with my teams, with the players. That’s the thing that I value most.

“I’ve given my all and that’s not going to change in my mind. I don’t think a lot of people will change in their mind how they view me as a player, or how we played.

“But everybody has their own opinion, I guess.”

Manchester City Boss Enzo Maresca Backs De Bruyne

City head coach Enzo Maresca took De Bruyne’s side when quizzed about his reunion on Tuesday.

“All the trophies the club achieved, Kevin was here,” said Maresca, who was assistant manager when City won the treble in 2023 with De Bruyne in the side.

“He was an important player, a top guy, fantastic. For me it was a pleasure to work with him.

“He has been one of the most important players in this club so we are very happy to see him back.

“But we are always looking to win games, no matter the competition.

“For sure the four in a row in the Premier League we didn’t win has been a shame, but tomorrow we have a chance to win and continue our path in the Champions League.”