Mauricio Pochettino will officially take charge of Manchester United, becoming the club’s manager for the remainder of the 2026-27 season.

The Argentine arrives at Old Trafford following his spell with the US Soccer Men’s National Team, having previously managed clubs such as Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, Paris Saint-Germain, and Chelsea.

One player who knows what it’s like to be coached by Pochettino and play for Manchester United is former French midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin.

Schneiderlin spoke exclusively to RG.org and revealed the key to the system the Argentine coach will need to implement at Old Trafford.

According to the Frenchman, Pochettino will likely need to instill intensity within the squad to implement his style of play as quickly as possible.

Mauricio Pochettino Arrives at Manchester United as Schneiderlin Reveals the Key to His System

Schneiderlin said, “The most important adjustments he will need to make? Intensity.”

“I’m not sure about the running numbers under Michael Carrick, but Mauricio Pochettino demands that from the players.”

“He will make the players fit as he likes to play on the front foot. You need to run! It’s what he asks and demands.”

“From his first day at Southampton, he said he wanted for us to press and show our endurance, and that won’t change now from then.”

Mauricio Pochettino Officially Arrives at Manchester United

On Friday, November 18, Pochettino officially arrived at Manchester United’s training facilities to begin his tenure as head coach of the English club. The club shared the news on its official website.

“Thank you so much. I’m very excited to be here. It’s an honor; it’s a privilege to be at this amazing club. Looking forward to starting work,” Pochettino said shortly after stepping out of the vehicle that brought him to the Red Devils’ training ground.

Manchester United’s next game will take place on Sunday, November 22, when they travel to Anfield to face Liverpool in the 11th round of the Premier League.

After that, Pochettino’s newly managed side will have to quickly turn its attention to European competition, as they take on Sporting CP at the José Alvalade Stadium on Wednesday, November 25, in the fifth matchday of the UEFA Champions League league phase.