Sporting CP hosts Manchester United in a UEFA Champions League clash in Lisbon on Wednesday, November 25, with both teams looking to pick up valuable points in the league phase.

The match kicks off at 9:00 PM CET, with coverage available across several countries. Whether you’re watching from the Netherlands, the UK, Ireland, the United States, or Canada, here’s where to watch live, including TV channels, streaming platforms, and kickoff times.

Sporting vs Manchester United Match Details

Date: Wednesday, November 25, 2026

Kick-off: 9:00 PM CET

UK: 8:00 PM GMT

USA: 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT

Competition: UEFA Champions League

Venue: Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal

How to Watch Sporting vs Manchester United Live in the Netherlands

Football fans in the Netherlands can watch Sporting vs Manchester United live on Ziggo Sport 6. The broadcast is scheduled for 9:00 PM CET, with coverage beginning shortly before kickoff.

The match is available through Ziggo Sport Totaal on the following channels:

Ziggo: Channel 406

KPN: Channel 238

Odido: Channel 165

Fans can also stream the Champions League match through the Ziggo Sport Totaal app or Ziggo GO on mobile devices, tablets and computers. Access requires the appropriate subscription, depending on your TV provider.

How to Watch Sporting vs Manchester United in the UK and Ireland

In the United Kingdom, TNT Sports carries the Champions League. TNT Sports 1 will air Sporting vs Manchester United live, with streaming available on HBO Max and Discovery+ for eligible subscribers.

Fans in the Republic of Ireland can watch the match free-to-air on RTÉ 2 or stream it through RTÉ Player, subject to the broadcaster’s schedule.

How to Watch in the United States and Canada

US viewers can stream Sporting vs Manchester United live on Paramount+, which carries UEFA Champions League coverage. Kickoff is at 3:00 PM ET and 12:00 PM PT.

Spanish-language coverage is also available through ViX and TUDN, depending on the broadcast package.

In Canada, the match is available to stream on DAZN, which carries Champions League coverage throughout the season.

Sporting vs Manchester United Preview

Sporting will look to use home advantage and its attacking intensity to trouble the visitors. The Lisbon side has built a reputation for aggressive pressing, quick transitions and making life difficult for opponents at the Estádio José Alvalade.

Manchester United heads to Portugal looking to secure an important away result and improve its position in the Champions League league-phase standings. The visitors will need to stay organized defensively while making the most of their chances in front of goal.

With points at stake and both sides under pressure to deliver in Europe, the matchup promises a competitive night in Lisbon.

Tune in before the 9:00 PM CET kickoff to catch the pre-match coverage and watch Sporting vs Manchester United live.