Liverpool and Manchester United face an important Premier League meeting at Anfield on November 22, 2026, but injuries could affect both teams’ preparations. Six players are expected to miss the game, while four others remain doubts ahead of Sunday’s clash.

Liverpool, managed by Andoni Iraola, will look to protect their top-four place after beating Crystal Palace before the international break.

Manchester United, meanwhile, sit in the bottom three and need a positive result under new manager Mauricio Pochettino. The former Tottenham and Chelsea boss took charge after Michael Carrick’s departure during the break. With several first-team players dealing with fitness issues, both managers could make important changes to their starting lineups.

Liverpool vs Manchester United Injury News: Six Players Ruled Out

Manchester United have three confirmed absentees ahead of the Liverpool game. Manuel Ugarte continues to recover from a long-term knee injury that will keep him out for much of the campaign. Benjamin Šeško is also sidelined with a shin injury and is not expected to return until January.

Midfielder Carlos Baleba completes United’s list of confirmed absentees. He remains sidelined with a hamstring problem and is not expected back until December.

Liverpool also have three players who are unlikely to feature at Anfield. Hugo Ekitike is still recovering from an Achilles injury and is unlikely to be back for Sunday’s match.

Defenders Giovanni Leoni and Conor Bradley are also unavailable. Leoni suffered a setback during his recovery from a serious knee injury and is targeting a return around January. Bradley has also been dealing with a long-term knee problem.

Both defenders have returned to team training, but neither is expected to be ready for the Manchester United fixture. Bradley could return in December.

Liverpool vs Manchester United Team News: Four Players Remain Doubts

Manchester United have two players whose availability remains uncertain. Left-back Luke Shaw is being assessed after suffering a muscular problem. He could return to the squad if he passes his fitness checks.

Marcus Rashford is another concern for Pochettino. The forward entered the international break with a recurring groin problem, leaving his availability for the Liverpool game uncertain.

Liverpool also have two important fitness concerns. Jeremie Frimpong has missed approximately five weeks with a hamstring injury. The defender has returned to training and was hoping to make his comeback after the international break. However, Iraola must decide whether he is ready to feature against United.

Ryan Gravenberch remains another concern for Liverpool. The midfielder has been managing a lower-leg problem, with his condition previously described as day-to-day. His availability will depend on how well he manages the pain before the game.

These four players could influence the final team selections. Liverpool may need to adjust their midfield and defensive options, while United could face further selection problems if Shaw and Rashford fail their fitness tests.

Liverpool vs Manchester United: Van Dijk and Maguire Fitness Updates

There are also positive developments for both teams ahead of the Premier League clash.

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire is expected to be available despite experiencing back spasms earlier. Lisandro Martínez will also return to contention after serving his suspension.

However, Patrick Dorgu still has fitness questions after withdrawing from the Denmark squad. His condition remains another issue for United’s preparations.

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk is expected to be fit for Sunday’s match. The defender withdrew from the Netherlands squad because of a minor fitness issue, but he is anticipated to return for the Anfield fixture.

Both managers are expected to provide further updates during their pre-match press conferences. Those comments should offer a clearer picture of the players who could feature.

Liverpool will aim to strengthen their position in the Premier League top four, while Manchester United need points to move away from the relegation zone. With several players still facing fitness tests, the final Liverpool vs Manchester United starting lineups could depend on the latest injury assessments.