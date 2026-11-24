Leny Yoro’s red card he picked up in Manchester United’s 4-0 loss to Liverpool has been overturned.

The young French defender will not have to serve a one-match suspension after being dismissed at Anfield.

The result vindicates Red Devils captain Bruno Fernandes, who heavily criticised the officials in his post-match interview.

Yoro was dismissed for fouling Liverpool striker Alexander Isak while he was through on goal.

Referee Sam Barrott deemed his drag-back of the player a denial of a goalscoring opportunity.

Manchester United revealed on Monday that they would appeal the decision that had left new head coach Mauricio Pochettino furious.

The Football Association (FA), said the written reasons for removing the suspension will be published in due course.

Manchester United Punished Severely For Red Card

If Yoro’s red card was not enough to dampen United’s spirits after the international break, Liverpool scored directly from the free-kick given after the foul.

Dominik Szoboszlai thundered an effort into the far corner and past goalkeeper Senne Lammens, who could only pick the ball out of the back of his net.

Questions were asked in the commentary about whether Isak had the ball under control for Yoro’s red card challenge to be deemed a denial of a goalscoring opportunity.

His original touch was heavy, and Lammens had already picked the ball up by the time a penalty was given.

Bruno Fernandes Slams Dismissal

Captain Fernandes was rightfully furious in his post-match press duties.

Speaking to the BBC after the match, he said: “I think it’s too many referees on the pitch and too many on VAR.

“Seated, with such a long time to see and put it back, go forward, put it back, do it in slow motion, whatsoever.

“To make a mistake like this can change a game.

“But obviously, then, it’s not because of them that we concede the goal from the free-kick, but it changes completely the flow of the game.”

The FA’s statement on Tuesday added: “Leny Yoro’s one-match suspension has been removed following a successful claim of wrongful dismissal.

“The Manchester United player was sent off for denying an obvious goalscoring opportunity during their Premier League match against Liverpool on Sunday 22 November.

“The independent Regulatory Commission’s written reasons for its decision will be published in due course.”