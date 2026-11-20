GTA VI has taken over the world this week, including in Manchester United’s camp ahead of their clash with Liverpool on Sunday.

The Red Devils have ushered in a new era under Mauricio Pochettino after he replaced Michael Carrick as head coach during the international break, with the Argentine taking training on Thursday and Friday before facing the media ahead of his return to the Premier League.

But it appears some of his squad members are not fully focused on the daunting task at Anfield this weekend, with Bryan Mbeumo coming under fire for posting himself playing GTA VI on his social media during the early hours of Thursday morning.

Anticipation for the video game – which has been 13 years in the making – meant that thousands of people in the United Kingdom were awake for the midnight release, including the Cameroon international, who is a well-known gaming fan.

However, the decision to post a picture of the GTA VI loading screen on Instagram did not go down well with the wider soccer community.

Mbeumo’s GTA VI Stunt Slammed By Pundits

Alongside some angry and confused Manchester United fans, former Premier League star Troy Deeney and talkSPORT transfer correspondent Alex Crook wasted no time venting their fury at the baffling decision by Mbeumo.

“I’ve almost got no words for this, honestly,” Crook said of the forward on the Premier League All Access podcast for talkSPORT.

“Up until the early hours, seemingly, playing a stupid video game the day before the new manager arrives.”

“How old is he, 15? Why is he letting people know about it?” he added. “There’s your example, if you’re Mauricio Pochettino, don’t put him in the squad.”

Deeney added: “I’m with you though, Crooky, you can’t be making those things public, you can’t be. No one should be knowing that you’re online.

“And then secondly with that, it does send a terrible message, but if I’m the manager, a captain in that dressing room, you go, ‘Go on then, let’s see what you’ve got.

“‘We’re going to put you through the wringer today and when you’re tired, and if you pull a calf or something, I’m going to let everybody know because this is the standard that was here before and you’re not living up to it.'”

Manchester United Preparing For Liverpool Test

Manchester United are unbeaten in their last two visits to Anfield, but face a side who are 10 points ahead of them after as many games in the 2026-27 Premier League campaign.

The Red Devils currently occupy the final relegation spot, having finished inside the top four and qualifying for the Champions League last term.

Should United lose to rivals Liverpool on Sunday, it would be a disastrous start to life back in England for Pochettino.

However, the new head coach has urged his players to put the first 10 games behind them and start fresh heading into the festive period.