Manchester United head coach Mauricio Pochettino has pledged to rebuild the club “from scratch” as he prepares to take charge of his first match in charge of the Red Devils this weekend.

The former USMNT boss has returned to the Premier League following previous spells in England with Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea, and will debut in United’s dugout against fierce rivals Liverpool on Sunday.

The Argentine has urged his squad to forget their tough start to the 2026-27 campaign – United currently sit in the relegation zone – after replacing Michael Carrick in the recent international break.

Pochettino took charge of his final two USMNT matches in November, winning both legs of their CONCACAF Nations League playoff against Haiti with a combined 8-0 scoreline.

After flying to Manchester late Wednesday, the 54-year-old took training before facing the media on Friday, where reporters questioned him about his plans to help rebuild a fallen giant.

Speaking in his first official press conference, Pochettino said: “We arrive with the idea to create something from scratch, from our own ideas and philosophy in the way that we love to work.

“It is about building our own way here. The past is not going to help, to think about yesterday.

“We feel the ​support, and we are going to work really hard to help the players to perform. That is the priority.”

Captain Bruno Fernandes Expected To Step Up

Naturally, Pochettino was questioned on the role of club captain Bruno Fernandes, who has not managed to hit the heights of last season, when he broke the all-time Premier League assist record, surpassing Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne with a total of 21.

The United boss suggested that Fernandes’ dip in form this term is down to a lack of confidence, which he expects to restore in the coming weeks.

He added: “It is normal when you don’t win games that the confidence starts to go down.

“I think the players need to feel from ​us that we believe and trust in them.

“With the schedule we have ahead, we have to settle on our principles. The players are intelligent; they have quality. ​Sometimes it is unlocking some things that didn’t appear for different reasons.

“Bruno is our captain and a very important player, but other players have to feel they are important from the bottom to the top.

“We spoke (on Thursday), I spent three hours chatting with all the players individually. It was very nice contact.”

Manchester United Desperate For Winning Start

Pochettino faces an incredibly tough task at Anfield on Sunday.

Andoni Iraola’s Liverpool side have also not been at their best this season, but will be desperate not to give their rivals a boost when they visit Merseyside.

The Reds are already 10 points clear of United – who still only have one win to their name this season – and are expected to field a strong team featuring Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz.

Should the Red Devils pick up three points on the road this weekend, it would make them unbeaten in their last four visits to Anfield.

The last time they lost there was in March 2023, a painful 7-0 thrashing in front of 50,000 ecstatic Liverpool fans.