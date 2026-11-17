Wayne Rooney has revealed he contemplated suicide while playing for Manchester United, even as he enjoyed some of the best years of his career.

The 41-year-old former England star spoke about his struggles with alcohol and mental health during the Life at the Midpoint podcast with Gabby Logan, released Tuesday, November 17.

Rooney said he would lock himself inside his house for two days to drink alone. At the time, he was newly married to Coleen Rooney and had become a father to their eldest son, Kai.

“I got to a place where you’re contemplating suicide,” Rooney said. “I just didn’t want to be around anyone.”

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Wayne Rooney Reveals Dark Period During Manchester United Career

Rooney spent 13 seasons at Manchester United, becoming the club’s all-time leading scorer with 253 goals in 559 appearances.

Yet some of his most successful seasons on the field coincided with his lowest moments away from the game.

“When I was drinking, I would lock myself in my house for two days and just drink,” Rooney told Logan. “This is probably in my best part of my career playing wise.”

Rooney said his struggles extended beyond drinking. He began avoiding people and public places, finding comfort almost exclusively on the soccer field.

“I didn’t want to see people in the streets. I didn’t want to go into shops,” he said. “I was always comfortable on a football pitch, but everything else, [I] really struggled with it.”

He also described hiding from his young son because he did not want Kai to witness his behavior.

Rooney said he eventually realized he needed help, although admitting that proved difficult.

Wayne Rooney Credits Wife Coleen With Helping Him Through Struggles

Rooney opened up to his wife and mother before seeking professional help.

He told Logan that he struggled to acknowledge his mental health problems because he feared appearing weak.

“You don’t want to show any weakness, so you try to mask it,” Rooney said, according to Reuters.

Rooney began speaking with a therapist to better understand what he was experiencing.

He questioned why he felt so unhappy during a period that, from the outside, appeared to offer everything he wanted.

The former striker had recently married, welcomed his first child and established himself among the world’s leading players.

Despite those milestones, he described it as one of the lowest points of his life.

His marriage also suffered. Rooney acknowledged that Coleen could have left him during that period but chose to stay.

“Coleen helped me massively,” Rooney said. “She could have walked away, it was that bad, but she stuck by me and helped me get through it.”

Rooney has since stopped drinking alcohol, according to the podcast’s episode description.