World Cup Games Today: USA vs Bosnia, Soccer Schedule, TV Channels

After a few exciting days of knockout round action, the biggest sporting event on the planet rolls on, as there are three big World Cup games today, Wednesday, July 1. Highlighted by USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, it is the fourth day of the Round of 32 games, as the national teams on the soccer schedule today are hopeful to find a win and move on in the competition.

Ahead of today’s World Cup action, here is all the information you need to know, including who is playing and where, kickoff times, where to watch on TV, and more about USA vs Bosnia, arguably the biggest game today as the host nation expects to continue its run into the next round of the tournament.

World Cup Games Today: USA vs Bosnia, Full Schedule, Kickoff Times, Where To Watch On TV

There are three World Cup games on TV today, and this is the schedule and what you need to know about the action for Wednesday, July 1.

England vs DR Congo: kickoff time 12 pm EST/9 am PST, at Atlanta Stadium (Mercedes-Benz Stadium), live on FOX (TV), FOX One (streaming), and Telemundo (Spanish)

Belgium vs Senegal: kickoff time 4 pm EST/1 pm PST, at Seattle Stadium (Lumen Field), live on FS1 (TV), FOX One (streaming), and Telemundo (Spanish)

USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina: kickoff time 8p pm EST/5 pm PST, at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium (Levi’s Stadium), live on FOX (TV), FOX One (streaming), and Telemundo (Spanish)

That is the World Cup schedule today, as the USMNT’s matchup rounds out the day of action.

Previously, Canada, Brazil, Paraguay, Morocco, Norway, France, and Mexico have all advanced to the Round of 16, and now, each of the teams playing today hopes to do the same and keep their World Cup dreams alive with a win on Wednesday, July 1.

How Each Team Got Here, Next Opponents With A Win Today

Now that you know the World Cup games today, here’s a bit more information about each team on the soccer schedule, and who the winners will be playing in the next round.

Though it is the last game of the day, USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina highlights the tournament action. The USMNT won Group D by getting two wins against Paraguay and Australia before then losing to Turkiye in a game that had a meaningless outcome. Team USA has had a strong start to the World Cup, led by Christian Pulisic, Folarin Balogun, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Chris Richards, and arguably the best squad in the country’s soccer history.

The United States has made it to the Round of 16 in its three previous times at the World Cup, and with a team making waves at this year’s tournament after a fiery start, there’s hope that can happen again with a win over Bosnia and Herzegovina.

As for the European side, Bosnia and Herzegovina drew against Canada, lost to Switzerland, and beat Qatar to finish third in Group B and advance to the knockout round. The national team isn’t considered one of the best still in the tournament, but this is the country’s second time ever playing at the World Cup, and so far, going further than it did in 2014. The USA is favored, but its opponent can’t be counted out in the big game today.

The winner of USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina will play the winner of the Belgium vs Senegal matchup in the Round of 16.

The first World Cup game today is England vs DR Congo, a contest that sees one of the best European teams face off against a solid African squad. England won Group L by beating Croatia, drawing with Ghana, and beating Panama in the group stage. The English are one of the favorites to win the World Cup, but haven’t gotten off to the super start many expected. Still, with Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, and overall one of the best teams in the tournament, they are favored to move on and continue playing at the World Cup.

As for DR Congo, the African team had a draw against Portugal, a loss to Colombia, and a win over Uzbekistan to finish third in Group K and barely advance. The squad is solid, but hasn’t created as many goal-scoring chances so far, which could become an issue against this England team. DR Congo is the underdog in this World Cup game today, but still has a chance at shocking the world.

The winner of England vs DR Congo will play Mexico in the Round of 16.

The other soccer game today is Belgium vs Senegal, another matchup of two strong European and African teams. Belgium has somewhat disappointed in the World Cup so far, as the squad led by Kevin De Bruyne, Leandro Trossard, Jeremy Doku, and Thibaut Courtois hasn’t found the net as much as they’ve hoped for. Belgium had two draws against Egypt and Iran before beating New Zealand to finish first in Group G. This team has the talent; it just remains to be seen if that will be on display in the World Cup game today against Senegal.

One of the highest-ranked teams in Africa, Senegal, also had a disappointing group stage campaign by losing to France and Norway before beating Iraq. Coming off an AFCON championship led by Nicolas Jackson and Sadio Mane, it is a strong squad, but facing Belgium will be a tough task for the defense and team overall.

The winner of Belgium vs Senegal will play the winner of USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Round of 16.

That is all the information you need to know about the World Cup games today, including who is playing, the soccer schedule, where to watch, and who the winners will play. Today is the fourth day of knockout round action, and as previous days have brought massive excitement and intrigue, Wednesday, July 1, is expected to be no different.