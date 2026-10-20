Alex Eala’s Next Match Confirmed: Opponent, Schedule, How to Watch Ningbo Open

Alex Eala finally has some momentum again. Keeping it will require beating one of the most dangerous young players on the women’s tennis tour.

The 21-year-old Filipino star will face sixth-seeded Diana Shnaider of Russia in the second round of the Ningbo Open, setting up a showdown between two left-handers fighting for a place in the quarterfinals of the WTA 500 tournament in China.

Eala, ranked No. 20 in the world, advanced with a convincing 6-3, 6-1 victory over France’s Diane Parry on Monday, snapping a three-match losing streak.

Shnaider, ranked 13th, secured her place in the round of 16 with a tougher 7-5, 7-6 (4) victory over Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva on Tuesday.

The match will be their first meeting on the WTA Tour.

For Eala, it presents an opportunity to build on a much-needed victory following a frustrating stretch during the Asian swing.

When Is Alex Eala’s Next Match Against

Eala and Shnaider are scheduled to meet Thursday, Oct. 22, in the Ningbo Open round of 16, according to Tennis.com’s tournament schedule.

The match is tentatively scheduled for 1 p.m. Philippine time, pending confirmation of the official order of play.

The winner will advance to Friday’s quarterfinals.

Shnaider, 22, presents a considerably tougher challenge than Eala’s first-round opponent.

The Russian has established herself among the game’s emerging stars, combining powerful groundstrokes with an aggressive approach on hard courts.

Shnaider reached the French Open semifinals earlier this season and has captured five WTA singles titles.

Her victory over Putintseva required considerably more work than Eala’s straight-set triumph over Parry.

But both players enter the matchup with an opportunity to strengthen their late-season campaigns.

How to Watch Alex Eala vs. Diana Shnaider Live

Tennis fans in the Philippines can follow the Ningbo Open through Premier Sports 2, which is available on Cignal TV.

Streaming options include Cignal Play and Blast TV, although live coverage of Eala’s match will depend on the broadcaster’s final schedule and court selection.

In the United States, Tennis Channel carries WTA tournament coverage, with streaming available through its digital platform.

Fans can also follow live scores and match updates through the official WTA website and Tennis.com.

Alex Eala Seeks Another Breakthrough Against Top-15 Opponent

Eala’s opening-round performance offered a timely reminder of the aggressive baseline tennis that fueled her breakthrough season.

Against Parry, she took control after the opening set was tied at 3-3, winning seven consecutive games before closing out the match in 77 minutes.

The Filipino finished with 12 winners and nine unforced errors, compared with Parry’s 25.

The victory was her 34th tour-level win of 2026, an impressive jump from the 15 she had recorded before this season.

“I’m very happy with my performance,” Eala said afterward.

Now comes a different examination.

Shnaider’s left-handed serve and heavy forehand will test Eala’s ability to dictate rallies, while the Filipino will need to maintain the consistency she displayed against Parry.

A victory would send Eala into another WTA 500 quarterfinal and give her a significant confidence boost after recent struggles.

But against a top-15 opponent, the margin for error figures to be considerably smaller.