Alex Eala Gets Major Schedule Surprise Ahead of Ningbo Open Debut

Alex Eala will begin her Ningbo Open campaign under the spotlight, with organizers assigning her first-round match against France’s Diane Parry to Center Court and giving Filipino tennis fans a prime-time viewing opportunity.

The 21-year-old Filipina is scheduled to face Parry on Monday, Oct. 19, at 7:30 p.m. Philippine time at the WTA 500 tournament in China.

The matchup will be on Center Court, according to ESPN’s tennis schedule, while GMA News confirmed the Philippine start time.

For Eala, the prominent assignment arrives at a difficult moment. She is searching for a return to form after several disappointing results during the Asian swing.

Alex Eala Earns Center Court Spotlight at Ningbo Open

Eala’s latest court assignment reflects the attention she continues to attract on the women’s tour, particularly among Filipino supporters.

It is not the first time her popularity has influenced the conversation surrounding tournament scheduling.

During the U.S. Open, Eala addressed criticism over her showcase-court assignments after some fans questioned why she received prominent slots ahead of higher-ranked players.

Eala maintained that tournament organizers, not players, determine court assignments.

Her latest opportunity comes after a three-set defeat to China’s Han Shi at the Wuhan Open, where she surrendered a one-set lead before losing 6-4, 3-6, 3-6.

She previously lost to Tatiana Prozorova at the Singapore Open and settled for bronze at the Asian Games after falling to Wang Xiyu in the semifinals.

The results have contrasted sharply with a breakthrough season that included a Washington title and a run to the Wimbledon round of 16.

Former British No. 1 Greg Rusedski recently offered a different perspective on Eala’s recent struggles, arguing that her dip in form was understandable given the demands of her rapid rise.

Parry, meanwhile, is also looking for a response after losing to Lanlana Tararudee in the Wuhan Open’s opening round.

The Frenchwoman’s one-handed backhand and ability to change pace present another test for Eala, whose aggressive left-handed game is most effective when she controls rallies.

How to Watch Alex Eala vs. Diane Parry in the Philippines and U.S.

Eala’s match is scheduled for Monday at 7:30 p.m. Philippine time, corresponding to 7:30 a.m. Eastern and 4:30 a.m. Pacific in the United States.

In the Philippines, fans can check Blast TV and Cignal Play for Premier Sports tennis coverage.

In the United States, Tennis Channel is the primary destination for WTA tournament coverage, with streaming access depending on the viewer’s subscription.

International viewers can check WTA TV for streaming availability in their region.

Fans should confirm the individual match listing before tuning in, as coverage varies by service.

The scheduled start remains subject to tournament delays.

For Eala, Center Court offers another chance to reverse her recent results in front of a potentially large audience back home.

The stage is set. Now comes the challenge of making the most of it.