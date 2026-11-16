ATP Finals Prize Money: Payouts, Purse Revealed for Singles, Doubles, Champion

The ATP Finals have arrived, the last chance for some of the best men’s tennis players in the world to shine during the 2026 season.

It’s an event with loads of star power and also a ton of prize money stored up in the total purse.

The tournament will run for about a week, and at the end of it, there will be some good paydays handed out.

The Nitto ATP Finals officially began on Nov. 15 at the Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy — and play will conclude on Nov. 22.

Here’s what you need to know.

ATP Finals Prize Money

The ATP Finals hand out prize money for everyone participating as well as the players chosen as alternates.

An undefeated champion earns the most possible prize money: $5,171,000.

A win in the final is worth $2,412,000.

A semifinal victory comes with a payout of $1,206,000.

Any win in the round robin stage of the tournament is worth $405,000.

Just participating in the tournament comes with a floor payout of $338,000.

And those chosen as an alternate for the singles tournament? They get $156,000.

The total purse for the ATP Finals between singles and doubles is $15,750,000.

ATP Finals Doubles Prize Money

The doubles tournament also comes with solid payouts, with each dollar figure listed below the total before it is split between partners.

An undefeated champion in the ATP Finals doubles tournament earns $959,300.

A win in the championship match is worth $356,800.

Winning the semifinal round comes with a payout of $178,500.

A round-robin victory is worth $96,600 to a doubles team.

The participation payday for each doubles team is $134,200.

And an alternate doubles team for the event gets $51,700.