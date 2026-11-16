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ATP Finals Prize Money: Payouts, Purse Revealed for Singles, Doubles, Champion

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TURIN, ITALY - NOVEMBER 16: Carlos Alcaraz of Spain plays a forehand during his match against Frances Tiafoe of the United States during day two of the Nitto ATP Finals 2026 at Inalpi Arena on November 16, 2026 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

The ATP Finals have arrived, the last chance for some of the best men’s tennis players in the world to shine during the 2026 season.

It’s an event with loads of star power and also a ton of prize money stored up in the total purse.

The tournament will run for about a week, and at the end of it, there will be some good paydays handed out.

The Nitto ATP Finals officially began on Nov. 15 at the Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy — and play will conclude on Nov. 22.

Here’s what you need to know.

ATP Finals Prize Money

GettyTURIN, ITALY – NOVEMBER 16: Frances Tiafoe of the United States plays a forehand against Carlos Alcaraz of Spain during day two of the Nitto ATP Finals 2026 at Inalpi Arena on November 16, 2026 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

The ATP Finals hand out prize money for everyone participating as well as the players chosen as alternates.

An undefeated champion earns the most possible prize money: $5,171,000.

A win in the final is worth $2,412,000.

A semifinal victory comes with a payout of $1,206,000.

Any win in the round robin stage of the tournament is worth $405,000.

Just participating in the tournament comes with a floor payout of $338,000.

And those chosen as an alternate for the singles tournament? They get $156,000.

The total purse for the ATP Finals between singles and doubles is $15,750,000.

ATP Finals Doubles Prize Money

GettyTURIN, ITALY – NOVEMBER 16: Kevin Krawietz of Germany plays a forehand with partner Tim Puetz of Germany against Christian Harrison of United States and Neal Skupski of Great Britain during the Men’s doubles Round Robin match on day two of the Nitto ATP Finals 2026 at Inalpi Arena on November 16, 2026 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

The doubles tournament also comes with solid payouts, with each dollar figure listed below the total before it is split between partners.

An undefeated champion in the ATP Finals doubles tournament earns $959,300.

A win in the championship match is worth $356,800.

Winning the semifinal round comes with a payout of $178,500.

A round-robin victory is worth $96,600 to a doubles team.

The participation payday for each doubles team is $134,200.

And an alternate doubles team for the event gets $51,700.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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