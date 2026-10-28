Gael Monfils Sparks Major Concerns After Elina Svitolina Divorce

Former World No. 6 Gael Monfils is grappling with emotional distress. Following his split from Elina Svitolina, the Frenchman has confessed that he has lost his appetite, can no longer train and feels as though “everything feels worse.”

“The separation from Elina hurt me deeply. We’re human, we have our own problems, and we don’t necessarily control what we want,” he said during a Twitch stream on Tuesday, via Gala.

Having not played since his second-round defeat at the US Open, Monfils originally planned to conclude his career before home crowds in Lyon and at the Paris Masters. However, the breakup “deeply affected” his tennis and forced him to retire prematurely.

“I can’t train the way I want, I’m not at my best mentally,” Monfils said of his premature retirement from the sport.

Gael Monfils: ‘I’m Eating Less’

“I’m not going to pretend, I’m eating less, I’m doing everything less well,” he continued.

“It’s already very difficult to step onto the court at the end of your career, with emotions you’re unfamiliar with, and when you’re also affected and have to think about the future, I just couldn’t play . ”

Last week, Svitolina revealed the reasons for her breakup with Monfils through two extensive Instagram posts. In her first post, the Ukrainian star revealed that the war with Russia had deeply affected her personal stability and her daily life, causing her to call it quits on her marriage. However, in a subsequent post, she offered more clarity.

“Over time, I understood that I needed to find myself again and that I couldn’t do it within our marriage,” she wrote.

“It’s the hardest truth I’ve ever had to face and the most difficult thing I’ve ever had to say to the person I love,” she added.

Gael Monfils – Elina Svitolina Divorce

Despite their breakup, both Svitolina and Monfils are determined to look out for the best interests of their daughter Skai, who was born in Oct. 2022.

“Elina and I may no longer be a couple, but we are still a family,” Monfils said in an earlier IG post. “Though my heart hurts, I am forever grateful to her for her support and love over the years. When I was ready to quit tennis, she gave me the encouragement I needed to continue. And she is the person behind some of my life’s greatest victories: our daughter, Skaï, being the greatest of all.

“While I am deeply grateful that the public feels so invested in my happiness, I have found the lack of grace and kindness shown towards Elina upsetting.

“While some may not understand her reasons, or agree with them, please remember that there is so much more that happens in a relationship behind the curtain that cannot be explained in a post.”

Monfils earned praise for coming to the defense of Svitolina, who received a lot of unfair backlash from internet fans for abruptly ending their marriage.

Svitolina was last in action at the Wuhan Open, where she lost in the quarterfinals to Sonay Kartal. She has qualified for the year-end WTA Finals, joining top players Elena Rybakina, Aryna Sabalenka, Mirra Andreeva, Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff and Linda Noskova. She will play the WTA Finals for the first time since 2019.