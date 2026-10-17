Aline Pereira Reacts to Dana White’s Contender Series Loss

Aline Pereira, the sister of UFC superstar Alex Pereira, shared her reaction to her loss on Dana White’s Contender Series.

Pereira took on Muay Thai standout Smilla Sundell and lost a unanimous decision on Week 10 of Season 10 of DWCS, the final week of the show this season.

While Sundell was ultimately selected for a UFC contract by White and the matchmaking team, Pereira was passed over, which likely ends her chances of ever getting into the UFC since she is 36 years old and has a 3-3 MMA record.

Aline Pereira Reacts to DWCS Loss

Taking to her social media, Pereira reacted to her loss on DWCS, posting a statement in response to what her big brother wrote on his social media.

Alex Pereira wrote on his Instagram:

“Today am just proud of you my sister You faced one of the best in the world, an experienced opponent, and even with a short time in MMA you showed a lot of evolution, grit and courage. The result didn’t come and many people had a different view of the decision, but that doesn’t change the size of what you put in there. In recent years, I have not been so close to your training, and I believe that this distance has also made you find your own path and evolve even more. You didn’t settle, you ran back and grew a lot with Glover and the entire Teixeira MMA team. A fight doesn’t define an athlete. You have proven that you belong to this level and you still have a lot to come. I’m extremely proud of you as an athlete and especially as a brother. I love you. Flame!”

Aline Pereira wrote in response:

“I love you my Lil Bro! You know how much you mean to me and how much I inspire you. You have always been with me, believing in me and supporting me, and that is priceless. Having u as a brother is a blessing from God. Thank you for everything, for every word and for never stopping believing in me. I’m very proud of you and very grateful to have you in my life. I love you too much! Thank you for everything you’ve done and continue to do for me. I’m so grateful. May God continue to bless your life.”

What’s Next for Aline Pereira?

Although the fight with Sundell was competitive, Pereira did not get her hand raised, which dropped her MMA record to 3-3.

At age 36, it’s unlikely that she improves much in MMA, so she has likely reached her ceiling, which is why the UFC matchmakers ultimately passed on her despite a clear need for more fighters in the UFC women’s bantamweight division, which is the shallowest weight class on the UFC roster right now.

That being said, perhaps a return to MVP MMA, where Pereira defeated Jade Masson-Wong earlier this year, could make sense, as she is still a fighter with a name, and so a reunion with that promotion could make sense for her.