Dana White Hands Out 4 UFC Deals Following DWCS Week 10

UFC president Dana White signed four new fighters to UFC contracts following episode 10 of Season 10 of DWCS.

Dana White Signs 4 New UFC Fighters

In a women’s bantamweight bout, Smilla Sundell won a unanimous decision over Aline Pereira. Sundell was the more active striker throughout the contest and deserved to win the decision on the judges’ scorecards.

In a welterweight bout, Luis Francischinelli knocked out Will Rentz in the first round with punches. Rentz got an early takedown and was controlling Francischinelli on the mat, but Francischinelli got back to his feet, landed a huge punch on Rentz’s ear, and then finished him with ground and pound for the win.

At middleweight, Douglas da Lapa knocked out Davi Cabral in the third round with punches. This was a crazy, back-and-forth fight that saw Cabral win the first round and da Lapa win the second. With the fight all tied up one round a piece heading into the third, da Lapa landed the knockout blow to seal the win.

In a lightweight bout that kicked off the card, Greg Foster defeated Jason Asher via unanimous decision in a war. Foster came out gunning for Asher’s head and landed an early knockdown before his opponent came back and dropped him with a spinning attack. But Foster kept the pressure on, winning the first two rounds with his striking before Asher mounted a comeback in the third round that was too little, too late, with Foster winning the decision 29-28 x 3.

In a featherweight bout that served as the main event, Erick Visconde defeated Ilias Bulaid via unanimous decision. Visconde deserved to get the win, but the fight was awful to watch, and White passed on signing him.

Dana White Signed 46 New UFC Fights This Season of DWCS

This season, White signed 46 fighters to UFC contracts out of 49 fights. There were some great fights this season, and some really violent finishes, and everyone who got a finish got a contract, though White passed on a few of the fighters who won by decision. He also signed a few of the losers from this year’s show.