Paige Bueckers Tells Caitlin Clark To “Calm Down” After Tense Play

Popular WNBA stars Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers are arguably the two most popular players in the league, but that doesn’t mean they always get along. The Dallas Wings scored a major home victory over the Indiana Fever on Thursday night. However, the most memorable moment of the game featured tension between the two stars. Clark was visibly upset about getting played with hard defense and gave Bueckers a slight shove at the end of the tense exchange.

Bueckers had a funny viral moment telling Clark to “calm down” after the situation escalated and the two had some space between them:

Clark has had some issues with other players in the league due to getting met with hard defense as the lead guard and engine of the offense. The past incident with Alyssa Thomas led to political news television stations getting involved in the drama.

Bueckers and Clark got tangled up here until the latter shoved the former away while arguing with the officials. Clark clearly looked more upset since she has talked about not feeling like she gets fair foul calls from the referees. The funny reaction of Bueckers saying to calm down showed how chill she was in the tense moment.

This Could Be The Biggest WNBA Rivalry

Bueckers entering the WNBA just one year after Clark sees them on almost the same exact timeline. Just one season separates their experience level as both hope to become MVP candidates and WNBA Champions over the next few seasons entering their prime years.

Both seem to have opposite fan bases, and that can play a role in a rivalry taking off. Bueckers has won over the diehard WNBA fan to follow before the new core of stars entered the league. Clark has a lot of casual fans who clash with the WNBA fan base and what the league has done before her.

One could argue that Clark has a rivalry with Angel Reese already, but both play different positions. Bueckers is a guard and has an equally high ceiling to Clark to become the best female player in the world. Both ladies are destined to have some playoff matchups, but the tension here shows a feud could easily happen.

Current WNBA Season Is Making Everyone Tense

A lot of the WNBA coverage this season has focused on outside things, like politicians backing up Sophie Cunningham’s comments on trans athletes. Indiana has dealt with a lot of this due to right wing figures trying to take ownership of their fan movement.

However, the actual basketball on the court is likely the bigger reason for tense interactions and technical fouls this season. All eight WNBA playoff teams are having strong seasons, with most believing they have a real shot at the WNBA Championship.

Three weeks off for the FIBA Basketball tournament will see seeding mostly decided over the next week. All these games are important for postseason standings, so it makes sense that players like Clark and Bueckers are on edge. Luckily for Dallas fans, Paige seems ready for the moment since she came off more poised here.