The Indiana Fever are searching for their next basketball executive. Caitlin Clark has already outlined what that person needs to fix.

Fresh off a first-round playoff exit, Clark identified perimeter defense, bench depth and additional shooting as priorities for a franchise trying to turn its offensive firepower into a WNBA championship.

Speaking on the “New Heights” podcast with Jason and Travis Kelce, Clark made clear where Indiana should begin.

“Our next step is getting a really good perimeter defender,” Clark said. “I think that could help us go far.”

Her comments arrive at a critical point for the Fever, who are working through three leading candidates following a major front-office shakeup.

Caitlin Clark Outlines Fever’s Biggest Offseason Needs

Indiana finished 28-16 in 2026, producing the league’s most prolific offense behind Clark, Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston.

But the Fever struggled defensively, a weakness exposed during their three-game first-round playoff loss to the Las Vegas Aces.

Clark acknowledged the frustration of having so much offensive talent without advancing deeper into the postseason.

“You have all this talent and you are so good on offense, and then it’s like a first-round exit,” she said.

Her priorities extend beyond perimeter defense.

Clark wants better bench production, more shooters and greater floor spacing as the WNBA increasingly embraces five-out offenses.

She also emphasized player development, particularly as league expansion creates more opportunities for younger players.

That wish list now falls to Indiana’s incoming basketball executive.

Fever Narrow Front Office Search to 3 Candidates

The Fever’s leadership overhaul began Oct. 23 when longtime team president Kelly Krauskopf announced she was stepping down.

General manager and chief operating officer Amber Cox departed later that day.

According to The Athletic’s Annie Costabile and Sam Amick, three executives with extensive NBA experience have emerged as strong candidates: Boston Celtics vice president Allison Feaster, Sacramento Kings executive Phil Jabour and former Dallas Mavericks assistant general manager Matt Riccardi.

ESPN’s Alexa Philippou and Shams Charania subsequently reported that Indiana expects to hire one executive to oversee basketball operations rather than separately replace Krauskopf and Cox.

No final selection has been announced.

Whoever gets the job will inherit Clark’s considerable expectations and several major roster decisions.

Kelsey Mitchell Free Agency Looms Over Fever’s Plans

Keeping the Fever’s core together remains another pressing priority.

Mitchell is approaching unrestricted free agency after a career-best season, making her future one of the incoming executive’s most consequential decisions.

Clark has repeatedly identified Mitchell and Boston as foundational pieces alongside her.

“My first year, obviously, it’s me, Kelsey and AB as our three cornerstones,” Clark said.

The Fever must also consider Clark’s eligibility for a lucrative contract extension under the WNBA’s new collective bargaining agreement.

Those financial commitments could influence how aggressively Indiana pursues perimeter defenders and additional depth.

For Clark, the opportunity to improve remains exciting.

After spending the previous offseason recovering from injury, she said she is fully healthy and eager to concentrate on improving her game.

But individual growth alone won’t solve Indiana’s defensive shortcomings.

Clark has identified what she believes the Fever need. The next basketball executive will be responsible for deciding how to deliver it.