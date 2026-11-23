The Indiana Fever‘s search for a new general manager has taken another turn, with one of the most prominent candidates no longer in consideration.

Former Dallas Mavericks executive Matt Riccardi is out of the running for Indiana’s vacant general manager position, according to The Athletic’s Sam Amick.

“I’m told former Nets/Mavericks exec Matt Riccardi is no longer in the mix for the Fever GM job, and is focused on an NBA front office return,” Amick reported Monday on X.

The development comes less than a week after Riccardi emerged among several candidates with NBA experience being evaluated for the position.

Indiana is expected to make a hire in the coming weeks, although the latest development leaves questions about who will ultimately lead the franchise into a pivotal offseason.

Matt Riccardi No Longer in Indiana Fever GM Search

Riccardi was previously identified alongside Boston Celtics vice president Allison Feaster and Sacramento Kings executive Phil Jabour as candidates in Indiana’s search.

The Athletic’s Annie Costabile and Amick reported Nov. 17 that the Fever were evaluating several finalists, with NBA front-office experience emerging as a common theme.

Riccardi brought an extensive basketball operations background.

He spent more than a decade with the Brooklyn Nets before joining Dallas in 2022. Following Nico Harrison’s dismissal in November 2025, Riccardi shared interim general manager responsibilities with Michael Finley.

His experience navigating NBA roster decisions made him an intriguing candidate for an Indiana organization preparing for significant personnel decisions.

However, Amick’s latest update suggests Riccardi intends to remain on the NBA side of basketball operations.

The report did not indicate whether Riccardi withdrew his name or Indiana decided to move in another direction.

Allison Feaster and Phil Jabour Remain Among Reported Candidates

With Riccardi no longer in consideration, attention turns to the other executives previously connected to the opening.

Feaster presents an intriguing possibility because of her ties to Indiana.

The former WNBA forward finished her playing career with the Fever in 2008 before transitioning into basketball operations.

She currently serves as a Celtics vice president, bringing experience in player development and organizational management.

Jabour, meanwhile, has spent several seasons overseeing basketball operations and personnel matters with the Kings.

Both offer NBA experience, although neither has been publicly identified as Indiana’s preferred candidate.

The Fever have also considered other executives during their search, making it premature to characterize the decision as a two-person race.

Fever’s Next GM Faces Critical Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell Decisions

Indiana’s front-office transition began Oct. 23, when general manager Amber Cox departed and team president Kelly Krauskopf announced plans to step down.

The next general manager will inherit a roster built around Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston, but important decisions remain.

Kelsey Mitchell, who scored a WNBA-record 1,086 points during the 2026 season, is eligible for unrestricted free agency.

Retaining the All-Star guard figures to be among Indiana’s most pressing priorities.

Clark also faces a potential contract extension under the league’s new collective bargaining agreement, while Boston already secured her long-term future with the franchise.

Coach Stephanie White is expected to return for 2027, according to previous reporting from The Athletic.

After reaching the playoffs in consecutive seasons, the Fever have established themselves as contenders.

Their next general manager will be responsible for determining how to turn that progress into a championship.

Riccardi won’t be the executive making those decisions.

Indiana’s search continues, with the stakes extending far beyond a front-office appointment.