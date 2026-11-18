Kelsey Mitchell didn’t grow up seeing many women basketball players on television.

In fact, the Indiana Fever star’s first favorite basketball player was a man. Not because she lacked interest in women’s basketball, but because the women’s game wasn’t nearly as visible as it is today.

“My first favorite basketball player happened to be a guy and not a girl because you didn’t really have the exposure,” Mitchell told Heavy in an exclusive interview.

Now, after nine WNBA seasons and the finest year of her career, Mitchell wants to help change that experience for the next generation.

Through her partnership with Lilly and its “The Court Is Hers” initiative, Mitchell is helping open doors for young girls across Indianapolis.

Kelsey Mitchell Helps Remove Barriers for Young Girls

Working with the YMCA, The Court Is Hers aims to eliminate financial barriers that prevent girls from participating in basketball programs.

“The initiative covers the costs to make sure that’s not a barrier for young girls,” Mitchell said.

But Mitchell believes the benefits extend beyond learning how to shoot, dribble or defend.

“We give girls a chance, you know, maintain confidence, find new friends, get introduced to what basketball could be for them,” she said.

The initiative comes during a remarkable period for women’s basketball. The arrival of Caitlin Clark and the Fever’s growing popularity have introduced the sport to a wider audience.

Mitchell sees a striking difference between the opportunities available today and what she experienced growing up.

“I think the exposure is drastically different,” Mitchell said.

Yet she believes one thing hasn’t changed: the impact of discovering something you love.

“The love and the passion for something that you love, that doesn’t change over time,” she said.

Mitchell’s Historic Fever Season Gives Her a Bigger Platform

Mitchell has become the kind of player young girls can now watch and admire.

The 30-year-old guard averaged a career-high 24.7 points in 2026 while shooting 50.9% from the field and 45% from the 3-point range.

She also set WNBA single-season records with 1,086 points and 135 made 3-pointers. Her remarkable campaign earned her a second consecutive All-WNBA first-team selection.

Those achievements have also strengthened Mitchell’s position heading into free agency. While her future with the Fever remains uncertain, she made it clear that winning, a positive culture and a family atmosphere will help shape her next move.

For now, Mitchell continues to make an impact in Indianapolis beyond what happens on the court.

Why Showing Up Matters to Mitchell

Mitchell believes inspiring young athletes requires more than attaching her name to an initiative.

“The bottom line: show up,” Mitchell said. “Be the walking billboard.”

She wants young girls to see professional athletes participating in the same game they love.

“Kids today don’t care about what you talk about. The kids today want to see it and they want to visualize it,” Mitchell said.

For Mitchell, basketball can build confidence, create friendships and introduce opportunities that extend far beyond professional sports.

She didn’t have the same visibility of women’s basketball stars when she was growing up.

Now, she’s become one of them.

And she wants the next generation to know those opportunities are within reach.