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Fever Urged to Help Caitlin Clark With Roster Headache During Offseason

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Caitlin Clark
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INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever reacts after being charged with a foul in the 99-89 over the Las Vegas Aces during game two of the first round of the WNBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on September 29, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

This offseason is one of the most important ones for the Indiana Fever and their star guard, Caitlin Clark.

They have major decisions to make about key free agents like Kelsey Mitchell and Sophie Cunningham. Indiana is also overhauling its front office and needs to hire a new general manager and president.

Clark is about to enter her fourth season in the WNBA, and her team has made it past the first round only once; she was hurt and did not play that year in 2025. The Fever need to hit a home run in the offseason, but one aspect of the team needs immediate attention.

Indiana Fever Can Help Caitlin Clark Out With Singular Offseason Focus

Indiana Fever v Las Vegas Aces - Game Three
GettyLAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 01: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever talks to a referee during a stoppage in play in the first quarter of Game Three of the 2026 WNBA Playoffs first round against the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob ULTRA Arena on October 01, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Aces defeated the Fever 94-83 to win the series two games to one. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Athletic’s Sabreena Merchant went through each WNBA team’s priorities in the offseason. While the Fever need to re-sign Mitchell, Merchant believes they need to fix their premier defense.

“The No. 1 priority is retaining Kelsey Mitchell and building off the league-leading offense the Fever fielded in 2026. However, Indiana wasn’t good enough to win a title last season even with its historic offensive output. The Fever need someone other than Lexie Hull who can guard on the perimeter. Stephanie Talbot and Aicha Coulibaly stand out among unrestricted free agents. Indiana can also poke at Rebekah Gardner and Rae Burrell among the restricted pool; Burrell’s defense has been more theoretical in Los Angeles, especially as her offensive role expanded in 2026, but she certainly has the physical tools to excel on that end.”

Indiana ranked 11th in the WNBA in points allowed per game, at 90.4. They were also ninth in field goal percentage allowed with 46.

Clark finished the season averaging 22.3 points, 8.3 assists, 4 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game. She scored more regular-season points than any point guard in WNBA history. Clark has been selected to three All-Star teams in a row.

Fever Need More Defensive Help for Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever
GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – AUGUST 06: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever reacts after missing a shot in the second half against the Las Vegas Aces at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on August 06, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Aces won 86-84 OT. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Fever defense has a lot to improve upon if they want to compete for a title in 2027. Clark and Mitchell helped the offense put up historic numbers, but that did not translate to the defense.

With the new front-office changes, there could be a new focus on defense in the upcoming season. Mitchell needs to be re-signed first, then add a strong defender at guard.

Clark and the Fever are close to winning it all. They need a strong offseason to reach the next level and compete for a WNBA title.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Fever Urged to Help Caitlin Clark With Roster Headache During Offseason

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