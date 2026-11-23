Kelsey Mitchell had every reason to celebrate when the Indiana Fever‘s season ended. She had just put together the best year of her WNBA career, breaking league records and earning another All-WNBA first-team selection.

But away from basketball, the past few weeks have been more complicated.

The attention, social media criticism and narratives surrounding one of the WNBA’s biggest stars don’t disappear when the final buzzer sounds. And Mitchell isn’t pretending she has figured out how to handle all of it.

“I’m gonna be honest with you, man, some days are harder than others because you run out of ways to kind of like make sure you save yourself,” Mitchell told Heavy in an exclusive interview.

For Mitchell, protecting her peace has become an ongoing challenge, even as her career reaches new heights.

Kelsey Mitchell Opens Up About Life Away From Basketball

Mitchell has spent nine seasons in Indiana, but few have brought the attention that followed the Fever’s rise alongside Caitlin Clark.

The 30-year-old guard averaged a career-high 24.7 points in 2026, setting WNBA single-season records with 1,086 points and 135 made 3-pointers.

Those accomplishments cemented her place among the league’s elite scorers. Yet the expectations and outside opinions that accompany success have created challenges of their own.

Mitchell acknowledged that navigating social media and public narratives has tested her.

“You have to mentally fight to control what you can control,” she said.

Her response reflects a player still learning how to separate her identity from the opinions of people who don’t know her personally.

Rather than claiming she has mastered that balance, Mitchell has leaned on something that existed long before her basketball career took off.

Faith and Family Help Fever Star’s Navigate Difficult Moments

Faith remains central to Mitchell’s life, providing perspective when the demands of professional basketball become overwhelming.

“The one thing to keep me connected is God first,” Mitchell said.

Family provides another source of stability, particularly following the death of her father, Mark Mitchell, in March 2024.

“I lost my dad in 2024, so that was different for us,” Mitchell said. “But I think the dynamic in which my dad did build when he was alive is still there.”

His influence continues to shape how she approaches life beyond basketball.

“My family is very important to me, man,” Mitchell said. “I try to find ways to be connected with them as much as possible because I think those are the ones that’s gonna love you regardless.”

That emphasis on personal relationships also carries into Mitchell’s work with Lilly’s “The Court Is Hers” initiative, which expands basketball opportunities for young girls in Indianapolis through the YMCA.

Mitchell wants those girls to develop confidence and friendships through basketball, lessons that extend beyond the scoreboard.

After a season that established new standards for WNBA scoring, Mitchell remains focused on something no record can measure.

Finding balance isn’t always easy. But through faith, family and the relationships she values most, she continues working toward it.