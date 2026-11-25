On Tuesday, Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton and his wife, Jade, announced that they are expecting their first child in Spring 2027.

The Haliburtons shared the news in an Instagram post, which features the couple holding the ultrasound images and their pet apricot labradoodle, Ames, who was wearing a bib saying “Big Brother.”

Caitlin Clark was one of many basketball personalities to react to the personal announcement.

“I CANT WAIT ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ love you both!!!” Clark wrote.

Clark has formed a bond with Tyrese and Jade Haliburton since she was drafted by the Indiana Fever in 2024. They also have ties to Iowa, with Clark playing for the Iowa Hawkeyes and Tyrese representing rival Iowa State.

Clark’s boyfriend, Connor McCaffrey, previously worked for the Pacers as a team assistant during the 2023-24 season. McCaffrey is currently working as a player development assistant and assistant coach for the Noblesville Boom, the Pacers’ G League affiliate.

More Reactions to Tyrese Haliburton’s Announcement

In addition to Caitlin Clark, plenty of NBA and WNBA players reacted and commented on Tyrese and Jade Haliburton’s Instagram post.

Bennedict Mathurin: “Congrats fam🙏🏾”

Cameron Brink: “Congrats so happy for you both!!!!❤️❤️”

Andrew Nembhard: “Holayy”

Aaron Nesmith: “Congrats broski!!🙏🏾”

Micah Potter: “Congrats guys!!❤️”

Ziaire Williams: “Congrats bro!! 🙌🏾”

Georges Niang: “Let’s gooooooo🔥🔥”

Lexie Hull: “Most gorgeous mom!!!!”

Jay Huff: “Congrats y’all!”

Breanna Stewart: “Congrats!!”

Sophie Cunningham: “shut up omg!!!”

James Johnson: “God Bless”

Obi Toppin: “Congrats to you guys!!!!!!🙏🏾”

Jalen Slawson: “Congrats Brodie!!!”

According to ESPN, Tyrese and Jade got married last August, more than a year after getting engaged in July 2025.

They have been together for seven years, having met as students at Iowa State. Jade was a cheerleader, while Tyrese was a star for the Cyclones for two seasons.

Haliburton on Friendship With Clark

In a piece published by ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne amid the 2025 NBA Finals, Tyrese Haliburton opened up about his close friendship with Caitlin Clark.

Haliburton also revealed that he and Jade have a group chat with Clark and Connor McCaffrey. He even understands the pressure on Clark for being one of the most popular athletes in the world today.

“The four of us hang out all the time,” Haliburton said. “She goes through a lot, as you know. There’s a lot of weight and eyes on her. Obviously, there is on me as well, but hers are amplified times a million.”

Haliburton and Clark are also the faces of the Pacers and Fever, respectively.