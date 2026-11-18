The Indiana Fever are moving closer to finding their next basketball executive, and their search has drawn three candidates with extensive NBA experience.

Boston Celtics vice president Allison Feaster, Sacramento Kings vice president Phil Jabour and former Dallas Mavericks executive Matt Riccardi have emerged as strong candidates for the position, according to Annie Costabile and Sam Amick of The Athletic, who first reported the development Tuesday, Nov. 17.

ESPN’s Alexa Philippou and Shams Charania subsequently reported that Indiana is working through a group of finalists, with a hire expected within the next month.

Philippou also clarified that the Fever intend to hire one basketball operations executive rather than separate replacements for former team president Kelly Krauskopf and former general manager Amber Cox.

The search comes at a critical point for Indiana, which must address major roster decisions surrounding Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell.

The development comes nearly four weeks after the Fever parted ways with two of their highest-ranking executives.

Fever Identify Three Leading Front Office Candidates

Feaster brings a combination of playing experience and NBA front office leadership.

A former WNBA player, she currently serves as Boston’s vice president of team operations and organizational growth. She joined the Celtics in 2019 after an accomplished professional playing career.

Her work has focused on player development, organizational culture and relationships throughout the basketball operation.

Jabour offers a different background.

The Kings executive has worked extensively in scouting, player evaluation and roster construction. Before joining Sacramento, he held a scouting leadership position with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Riccardi, meanwhile, previously served as an assistant general manager with the Mavericks.

He also spent more than a decade with the Brooklyn Nets organization, including a stint running their G League affiliate.

Following Nico Harrison’s dismissal in Dallas in November 2025, Riccardi and Michael Finley briefly shared interim general manager responsibilities.

All three candidates bring NBA experience, although Indiana has not announced a finalist or identified a preferred choice.

Fever Planning One Hire After Major Leadership Shake-Up

The Fever’s search began after team president Kelly Krauskopf stepped down Oct. 23.

General manager and chief operating officer Amber Cox departed later that day, leaving Indiana with significant vacancies in basketball leadership.

However, Philippou clarified that the Fever intend to hire one basketball executive rather than separate replacements for Krauskopf and Cox.

That distinction is significant.

The incoming executive will inherit a franchise with championship expectations and several consequential personnel decisions approaching.

Krauskopf helped build the Fever from their inception and guided the franchise through its first WNBA championship in 2012.

Cox, meanwhile, oversaw basketball operations during a period of heightened attention surrounding the team’s young core.

Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell Await Fever’s Next Move

The timing of Indiana’s search adds urgency to the decision.

Caitlin Clark remains the centerpiece of the franchise, while Kelsey Mitchell enters another important offseason following a career-best 2026 campaign.

Mitchell’s upcoming free agency presents an immediate challenge for whoever takes charge.

The four-time All-Star has established herself as one of the WNBA’s premier scorers, making her future a central question in Indiana’s plans.

The next executive must also evaluate the roster around Clark and Mitchell while working with coach Stephanie White to establish a sustainable championship contender.

Indiana’s leadership changes have created uncertainty. Tuesday’s report, however, suggests the search is entering its final stages.

With several NBA-connected candidates under consideration and a decision expected within weeks, the Fever could soon have the person responsible for guiding their next chapter.