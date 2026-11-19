Kelsey Mitchell has spent nine seasons building her reputation in Indiana. She has broken scoring records, earned All-WNBA honors and helped turn the Indiana Fever into one of basketball’s biggest attractions alongside Caitlin Clark.

Yet even the best season of her career hasn’t shielded her from criticism.

For Mitchell, playing alongside one of the most recognizable athletes in sports has meant learning to live with opinions she cannot change, including those of the fans watching from the stands and behind their screens.

“I can only go by what I can control,” Mitchell told Heavy in an exclusive interview. “A lot of the stuff that you just mentioned is just literally out of my control.”

Her approach is simple, even if putting it into practice isn’t.

“I can’t change how people see or feel about me,” Mitchell said.

Caitlin Clark Defends Kelsey Mitchell Amid Fan Criticism

The attention surrounding Clark has transformed the Fever’s profile. It has also placed Mitchell and her teammates under a level of scrutiny few WNBA players experienced before Clark’s arrival.

That scrutiny became a topic during Mitchell’s Oct. 3 exit interview, when she discussed hateful messages and the difficulty of playing for fans who might not appreciate her.

Clark came to her defense, condemning the racist rhetoric directed at her teammate.

“As her teammate, it makes you upset because you care about your teammates so much,” Clark said during her exit interview.

The debate resurfaced Nov. 16 after Mitchell shared a reflective Instagram message about believing in herself despite outside criticism.

Some Fever supporters questioned whether the post signaled her departure in free agency. Others expressed frustration, pointing to the support she has received throughout her career.

Mitchell later clarified that the message was a personal reflection on her season, not an announcement about her future.

Mitchell Refuses to Let Outside Narratives Define Her

Whatever the reaction outside the locker room, Mitchell has tried to keep it from affecting her relationships inside it.

“I didn’t want to BS anybody. I didn’t want to BS Caitlin. I didn’t want to BS Steph. I didn’t want to BS Soph, AB,” Mitchell told Heavy, referring to Clark, coach Stephanie White and teammates Sophie Cunningham and Aliyah Boston.

For Mitchell, being genuine with those around her mattered more than trying to satisfy public expectations.

“I think the more and more we try to cultivate a narrative that’s nowhere near true, the more and more difficult things can be,” she said.

Her performance, meanwhile, left little room to question her value on the court.

Mitchell averaged a career-high 24.7 points in 2026, setting WNBA single-season records with 1,086 points and 135 made 3-pointers. She and Clark also became the first Fever teammates to earn All-WNBA first-team honors in the same season.

Still, Mitchell acknowledged that dealing with outside narratives can take a personal toll.

“Some days are harder than others,” she said.

With free agency approaching, Mitchell’s future in Indiana remains uncertain. But after navigating the attention, criticism and expectations that have followed the Fever’s rise, she has settled on what matters most.

“Do my work, be honest about my work,” Mitchell said. “If I could share it with somebody else and be a good teammate, be a good person, then my job is done.”