Kelsey Mitchell knows what she wants from the next chapter of her WNBA career. What she doesn’t know yet is where that chapter will unfold.

The Indiana Fever star, coming off the finest season of her career, is approaching free agency with three priorities: winning, a positive culture and an environment that feels like family.

“I think everybody remembers winners, and that’s just the reality,” Mitchell told Heavy in an exclusive interview. “And I think that with my abilities, I can help teams try to achieve that.”

Mitchell, who has spent her entire nine-year WNBA career in Indiana, made it clear that finding the right environment matters just as much as chasing a championship.

“I want to be around winning. I want to be around positive culture, and so I want to be around culture that has love and family attached to it,” Mitchell said.

Kelsey Mitchell Faces $237,000 Free Agency Decision

Mitchell’s comments come at a pivotal time for the Fever, who face questions about their roster and leadership following another playoff disappointment.

Indiana underwent a front-office shakeup in October, with team president Kelly Krauskopf stepping down and general manager Amber Cox departing.

The changes add uncertainty to Mitchell’s future, particularly with another lucrative contract potentially awaiting her.

Mitchell became the Fever’s first million-dollar player in April, signing a one-year, $1.4 million supermax contract under the WNBA’s new collective bargaining agreement.

She followed that deal with another career-best season, averaging 24.7 points while shooting 50.9% from the field and 45% from the 3-point range. Mitchell also set WNBA single-season records with 1,086 points and 135 made 3-pointers.

Her production strengthens her case for another supermax. But there’s a financial catch.

Under the new agreement, Indiana can offer Mitchell a veteran supermax worth 20% of the salary cap. Another team could offer only the standard maximum of 17%.

If the 2027 salary cap reaches a projected $7.91 million, Mitchell could earn approximately $1.58 million with Indiana, compared with $1.34 million elsewhere.

That’s a potential $237,300 difference for one season.

Whether that financial advantage influences her decision remains unclear.

“Right now, man, I don’t know anything,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell’s Indiana Ties Extend Beyond Basketball

Mitchell’s connection to Indianapolis goes beyond her nine seasons with the Fever.

Beyond basketball, Mitchell continues to invest in the Indianapolis community through her partnership with Lilly on “The Court Is Hers,” an initiative that works with the YMCA to eliminate financial barriers and give more young girls the opportunity to play basketball.

“We give girls a chance to maintain confidence, find new friends, get introduced to what basketball could be for them,” Mitchell said.

Her involvement reflects the importance she places on community and relationships, the same qualities she hopes to find in her next basketball environment.

Still, Mitchell isn’t rushing into a decision.

“I just think I gotta keep taking, you know, each step at a time and really be intentional about timing and just taking my time,” Mitchell said.

After a historic season, Mitchell has positioned herself for another substantial payday. Whether she pursues another supermax in Indiana or takes her talents elsewhere remains unresolved.

“I don’t know what’s gonna happen. I don’t know how it’s gonna happen,” Mitchell said. “But I guess something’s gotta happen.”