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Fever Star Caitlin Clark Received Ultimate Snub During WNBA Offseason

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Caitlin Clark
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DALLAS, TEXAS - AUGUST 20: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever waits for player introductions prior to a game against the Dallas Wings at American Airlines Center on August 20, 2026 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the GettyImages License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

While the Atlanta Dream and Golden State Valkyries are the last two WNBA teams standing in the finals, the Indiana Fever are among the many teams that started their offseason early.

Despite a great year, the Fever’s season ended the way it did in 2025. The Las Vegas Aces knocked them out of the playoffs. Indiana’s year did not end the way they wanted, but star guard Caitlin Clark had the best season of her career.

Clark put up career numbers and helped lead the Fever to a historic offensive season, the WNBA’s best regular-season offense ever. With all that success, some might think her three years of excellence put her in the conversation for one of the best players in league history, but that may not be the case.

Caitlin Clark Found Out Her Place in WNBA’s All-Time Best Players List

Indiana Fever v Las Vegas Aces - Game One
GettyLAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 27: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever walks on the court during a break in the second quarter of Game One of the 2026 WNBA Playoffs first round against the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob ULTRA Arena on September 27, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Aces defeated the Fever 102-85. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

ESPN released its list of the 30 greatest players in WNBA history. Some notable snubs included Clark. Senior WNBA writer Michael Voepel explained why Clark was left off the list.

“Guard Caitlin Clark and forward Angel Reese — who is currently playing in the WNBA Finals, where she has led the Atlanta Dream to a 2-1 lead — were the Nos. 1 and 7 picks in the 2024 WNBA draft and already have proved to be the top players in their draft class. Clark has averaged 20.2 points and 8.4 assists in her career, and Reese has averaged 15.0 points and 12.6 rebounds.

Both have played just three seasons, with Clark limited to 13 games during her second year in the league because of injuries. They will need more time to build their credentials, but from what we’ve seen so far, both project to be among the league’s all-time best. Both received votes; Clark appeared on five of 23 ballots and Reese on four.”

Clark finished the season averaging 22.3 points, 8.3 assists, 4 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game. She scored more regular-season points than any point guard in WNBA history. Clark has been selected to three All-Star teams in a row.

Is Caitlin Clark One of the 30 Greatest Players in WNBA History?

Caitlin Clark
GettyLAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 01: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever runs up the court in the first quarter of Game Three of the 2026 WNBA Playoffs first round against the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob ULTRA Arena on October 01, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Aces defeated the Fever 94-83 to win the series two games to one. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

It’s fair not to have Clark on the list since she’s only been in the league for three years. While she’s been accomplished in that time, she still has more to prove.

Playoff success will play a key role in how people view her career. With no finals appearances and injuries that have held her back at times, Clark still has to earn it.

Another year or two of success for her and there’s no doubt she will be in the conversation. It seems she is already being talked about as one of the best players in history. That’s an honor in itself.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Fever Star Caitlin Clark Received Ultimate Snub During WNBA Offseason

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