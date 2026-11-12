Indiana Fever Make Caitlin Clark Announcement During WNBA Offseason

The WNBA offseason is at its quietest point, with no real action happening for a few months, but Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark is keeping herself busy.

Clark recently appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote her new book, “EXTRAordinary! A Little EXTRA to Reach BIG Dreams”. It’s a children’s book released last week that is already doing well.

While Clark has been known for her business ventures outside the WNBA, her new book is becoming a success story of its own. It’s leading to a new accomplishment she didn’t expect.

Caitlin Clark’s New Book Reached an Impressive Feat

The Fever announced on their social media pages that Clark has once again reached a new feat. She can now add New York Times Bestselling author to her resume.

“Another accolade for the resume. Congratulations on becoming a #1 New York Times bestselling author, CC.”

Clark finished the season averaging 22.3 points, 8.3 assists, 4 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game. She scored more regular-season points than any point guard in WNBA history. Clark has been selected to three All-Star teams in a row.

Indiana Fever Have an Important Decision to Make With Caitlin Clark

The Fever face a big decision on Clark’s contract that they need to make quickly. She could earn a projected $1.3 million for the 2027 season and then sign an extension that would put her 2028 salary at $1.7 million.

Securing a future with Clark on the Fever will be one of their top priorities. For Clark, though, she is focused on other things.

“My focus is on winning,” Clark said. “I certainly know what I deserve and what I’m worth, but at the same time, sometimes you have to make sacrifices.”

Indiana also needs to ensure they can bring Kelsey Mitchell back, as she will be a free agent this offseason. The Fever have already made it clear that Mitchell is their top priority this offseason, ahead of anything else. They also have to decide on star backup guard Sophie Cunningham, who is also a free agent.

While the last three years have shown good progress in the franchise, the Fever want to do more. They know Clark is at the prime of her career and need to take advantage of it. Bringing Mitchell back and signing Clark long-term will secure the franchise’s future.