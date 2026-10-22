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6-Time NBA All-Star Legend Shared One Word to Describe Fever’s Caitlin Clark

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Minnesota Lynx v Indiana Fever
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INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 22: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever against the Minnesota Lynx at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on September 22, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

It’s been almost a month since the Indiana Fever‘s season ended, and there will still be plenty of conversation about the team and its star player, Caitlin Clark.

While Clark had a great regular season, the Fever couldn’t finish the job in the first round of the WNBA playoffs. Indiana lost to the Las Vegas Aces in a best-of-three series, and the Aces knocked the Fever out for the second straight year.

This offseason will bring many questions, including whether the team will give Clark a massive contract extension. Another is Kelsey Mitchell’s future and whether she’ll return to the Fever, since she is a free agent.

Still, many can reflect on the season and know that Clark was as good as they come. An NBA legend acknowledges her in one word.

NBA Legend Used One Word to Describe Caitlin Clark

Indiana Fever v Chicago Sky
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 23: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever looks on after the game against the Chicago Sky at Wintrust Arena on August 23, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Former six-time NBA All-Star Blake Griffin appeared in a quick social media video for FanDuel, where he was asked to share one word to describe the WNBA’s biggest star. Griffin shared what his is for Clark.

“Range.”

Clark finished the season averaging 22.3 points, 8.3 assists, 4 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game. She hit 36.1% from the three-point line in the regular season and 33.3% in the postseason.

She scored more regular-season points than any point guard in WNBA history. Clark has been selected to three All-Star teams in a row.

Blake Griffin Acknowledges Caitlin Clark’s Three-Point Range

Caitlin Clark
GettyLAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 01: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever reacts after hitting a 3-pointer against the Las Vegas Aces in the first quarter of Game Three of the 2026 WNBA Playoffs first round at Michelob ULTRA Arena on October 01, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

This is commonly known about Clark, as she has been compared to Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry. Clark and Curry have incredible range and can shoot from anywhere.

One thing about Clark, though, is that she is more than just a shooter. She was second in the WNBA in assists with 8.3 and one of two players to have over eight assists per game.

In the offseason, Clark will keep perfecting her shooting while working on other things. She wants to be a more efficient passer and improve defensively.

The Fever will face tough decisions about Mitchell and Sophie Cunningham as free agents. Clark will wait to hear about her potential contract extension. No matter what, though, Indiana needs to do everything they can to make Clark as happy as possible.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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6-Time NBA All-Star Legend Shared One Word to Describe Fever’s Caitlin Clark

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