6-Time NBA All-Star Legend Shared One Word to Describe Fever’s Caitlin Clark

It’s been almost a month since the Indiana Fever‘s season ended, and there will still be plenty of conversation about the team and its star player, Caitlin Clark.

While Clark had a great regular season, the Fever couldn’t finish the job in the first round of the WNBA playoffs. Indiana lost to the Las Vegas Aces in a best-of-three series, and the Aces knocked the Fever out for the second straight year.

This offseason will bring many questions, including whether the team will give Clark a massive contract extension. Another is Kelsey Mitchell’s future and whether she’ll return to the Fever, since she is a free agent.

Still, many can reflect on the season and know that Clark was as good as they come. An NBA legend acknowledges her in one word.

NBA Legend Used One Word to Describe Caitlin Clark

Former six-time NBA All-Star Blake Griffin appeared in a quick social media video for FanDuel, where he was asked to share one word to describe the WNBA’s biggest star. Griffin shared what his is for Clark.

“Range.”

Clark finished the season averaging 22.3 points, 8.3 assists, 4 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game. She hit 36.1% from the three-point line in the regular season and 33.3% in the postseason.

She scored more regular-season points than any point guard in WNBA history. Clark has been selected to three All-Star teams in a row.

Blake Griffin Acknowledges Caitlin Clark’s Three-Point Range

This is commonly known about Clark, as she has been compared to Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry. Clark and Curry have incredible range and can shoot from anywhere.

One thing about Clark, though, is that she is more than just a shooter. She was second in the WNBA in assists with 8.3 and one of two players to have over eight assists per game.

In the offseason, Clark will keep perfecting her shooting while working on other things. She wants to be a more efficient passer and improve defensively.

The Fever will face tough decisions about Mitchell and Sophie Cunningham as free agents. Clark will wait to hear about her potential contract extension. No matter what, though, Indiana needs to do everything they can to make Clark as happy as possible.