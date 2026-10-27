Indiana Fever Land Prediction to Add More Help for Caitlin Clark

The Indiana Fever could add a proven college rebounder next spring if early projections hold.

ESPN’s initial 2027 WNBA mock draft, released Tuesday, has the Fever selecting North Carolina State forward Khamil Pierre with the 10th overall pick.

Pierre, a 6-foot-2 senior, enters the college season after leading the ACC in rebounding during the 2025-26 campaign. She averaged 11.9 boards per game, setting a program record at NC State while posting 16.7 points on 52.5% shooting from the field.

The Vanderbilt transfer thrived inside the paint as the Wolfpack advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

ESPN’s Michael Voepel described the 6-foot-2 forward as “relentless” in the paint, though she does not stretch the floor as a three-point threat.

Fever’s Recent Success and Remaining Gaps

Indiana posted a franchise-record 28-16 mark in 2026, good for sixth overall and a spot in the playoffs. Caitlin Clark produced several standout stretches in the second half of the regular season, helping the team rank first in the league in points per game at 96.0.

The Fever still bowed out in the first round of the playoffs, losing the series 2-1 to the Las Vegas Aces.

Defense remains a clear area of focus after the team finished ninth in defensive rating during the regular season.

Head coach Stephanie White and the franchise’s next general manager are expected to prioritize size, toughness and rebounding in the April draft. Pierre’s interior presence would address those needs directly while Indiana retains enough perimeter shooting to offset her limited range from beyond the arc.

How Pierre Projects in Indiana

Pierre recorded 22 double-doubles in 32 games last season and ranked among the national leaders in rebounding and double-doubles.

She also finished second in the ACC in defensive rebounds per game at 8.5 while playing 31.8 minutes a night.

The Phoenix native transferred from Vanderbilt after averaging 20.4 points and 9.6 rebounds as a sophomore with the Commodores.

NC State coach Wes Moore previously noted the fit, saying the staff had recruited her out of high school and viewed her as an immediate impact player.

In Indianapolis, Pierre would join a roster built around Clark’s playmaking and scoring from veterans such as Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston. The addition would give the Fever another option for physicality on the glass after a season in which rebounding ranked seventh league-wide.

College basketball tips off in the coming weeks, which will provide more tape on Pierre and other top 2027 prospects before the draft lottery and order are finalized.