Las Vegas Aces star NaLyssa Smith is making moves off the court during the offseason, as she continues to recover from a season-ending injury in August.

The Aces forward announced the news of her brand-new foundation, NaLyssa Smith Foundation, in an Instagram Story on Wednesday morning.

NaLyssa Smith Shares Information About Her New Foundation

In an Instagram Story, Smith shared that she’s “proud and excited to introduce” the new foundation.

“Today, I am proud and excited to introduce our new foundation, built on a mission that goes beyond giving back. Our purpose is to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those who need it most, while helping build a stronger, safer, and more supportive community for everyone,” she wrote. “Our foundation is dedicated to supporting individuals and families facing difficult circumstances, with a special focus on helping the homeless, supporting children, and creating opportunities for those who many not otherwise have access to them.”

She continued by saying that they believe that “every child deserves a chance to succeed, every person deserves dignity and compassion, and no one should feel forgotten or left behind.”

‘We Want to be More Than Just a Foundation’

Smith concluded her Instagram Story by sharing the ways the foundation will make a difference.

“Through community outreach, charitable initiatives, donations, events, and hands-on involvement, we aim to provide resources, encouragement, and hope to those who need it most,” she wrote. “We want to be more than just a foundation — we want to become a movement that brings people together, inspires positive change, and creates lasting impact.”

The foundation’s website further adds, “The NaLyssa Smith Foundation is dedicated to empowering children in need, supporting individuals experiencing homelessness, and uplifting those affected by lupus. Through education, advocacy, and access to essential resources, the foundation promotes health, well-being, and self-sufficiency.”

The website also shares that Smith has a personal reason for raising awareness. She began supporting the Lupus Foundation of America through Athletes Unlimited after her grandfather was diagnosed with lupus.

NaLyssa Smith Isn’t the Only Aces Player With a Foundation

Smith isn’t the only Aces star to have her own foundation. A’ja Wilson, along with her parents, Eva and Roscoe Wilson, started the A’ja Wilson Foundation in 2018.

“The AWF mission is twofold, we serve as a resource for children and their families who struggle with dyslexia to empower them to reach their full potential through educational programming, workshops and camps,” the website reads. “AWF works to change the culture of students to prevent bullying through education and mentoring, challenging students to use their power to empower compassion and inclusivity amongst their peers.”