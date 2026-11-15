Tennessee State Women’s Basketball Gets Special Gift From A’ja Wilson

Not all of Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson’s biggest moments happen on her court. The WNBA superstar recently made sure the Tennessee State women’s basketball team got a little extra love in the form of a surprise the players won’t soon forget.

Just Women’s Hoops on Instagram recently posted a video showing the TSU Tigers women’s basketball team receiving a gift from Wilson – her signature A’Twos.

A’ja Wilson Spreads Love to Tennessee State Women’s Basketball With her A’Twos

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A recently shared IG video by Just Women’s Hoops shows the women’s basketball team receiving shoe boxes that each hold a brightly colored pair of A’Twos. The video also highlights the excitement the players had for the thoughtful gift from Wilson. Each player held up the shoes they got with smiles on their faces while screaming in excitement.

A few players shared the reasons they love the A’Twos, with one player saying they will look “super cute with our black jerseys,” and another talking about the “vibrant” colors.

Sole Retriever shared on IG that the team “had the chance to design their own A’Twos using the Nike By You platform, and they absolutely cooked.” The carousel of photos and videos shows the various colorways of the A’Twos the team received.

A’ja Wilson Didn’t Only Gift Tennessee Recently

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It wasn’t only Tennessee that got a surprise from Wilson recently. She also made sure the Gamecock women’s basketball team were “fitted” with her new collab with Playa Society.

In a recently shared IG video by BallIsLifeWBB, players got the chance to unbox the Playa Society x A’ja Wilson shoes. The “Play’ja Society” drop had fans in the comment section raving about the new shoes.

“These are fire,” one viewer wrote. Another said, “Oh I need these.” Many others just left fire emojis in the comment section.

The Nike A’Two was Released Earlier This Year

Wilson’s A’Twos were revealed in early March of this year and released on May 2. Building on the success of her first signature shoe, the A’One, the A’Two is designed to reflect Wilson’s evolution on and off the court.

London Johnson, Nike product line manager, explained how the shoe “had to evolve with Wilson.”

“We wanted to develop a shoe for those consumers that are really trying to level up their game in the same way that A’ja has from college up until her game now in the W,” she said, according to Nike.

‘She Brings the Energy With Her’

Johnson also shared some insight about meeting Wilson when she joined the Nike Basketball product team. “She brings the culture with her; she brings the energy with her,” she explained. “If there were anyone that didn’t need a hype man, it would be A’ja, because she just has so much of that energy – it’s infectious. It fills the entire room.”

She further explained that they want what’s important to Wilson and her game to be “reflected in the shoe.”

“We understand how deeply A’ja cares about the next generation of hoopers and how important it is to her to bring the community along,” she continued. “Making sure the shoe feels true and authentic to her is critical.”

November 15 is A’ja Wilson Foundation Day

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Today, November 15, is officially A’ja Wilson Foundation Day in the city of North Charleston. The foundation’s Instagram page shared the news that “last year, the City of North Charleston officially recognized November 15th as A’ja Wilson Foundation Day.”

The caption further explained how this marked a special moment for their MV’4 Experience.

“The MV’4 pop-up brought young girls together for an empowering experience centered on purpose, passion, power, and persistence,” the caption reads. “Through interactive workshops and mentorship, we created a space to inspire confidence, encourage growth, and empower the next generation of leaders.”

For more information, visit ajawilsonfoundation.org.