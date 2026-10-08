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WNBA Made A’ja Wilson Decision After Aces Playoff Loss

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A'ja Wilson
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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 4: A'ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces looks on between plays in the fourth quarter against the Golden State Valkyries during the Semifinals Game One at Chase Center on October 4, 2026 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kavin Mistry/Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Aces are on the brink of elimination from the WNBA playoffs after losing to the Golden State Valkyries in their semi-final, down 2-0 in the series.

Las Vegas has leaned heavily on star player A’ja Wilson throughout the playoffs. Wilson has scored 24 points in each of the first two games of the Valkyries’ series.

While Wilson is focused on keeping her team alive in the playoffs, she has reason to celebrate. The league has made an important decision on one of the last pieces of regular-season news.

WNBA Honoring A’ja Wilson After Another Stellar Season

A'ja Wilson
GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 07: A’ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces shoots a foul shot against the Golden State Valkyries in the second half during Game Two of the Semifinals at Chase Center on October 7, 2026 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania reported that the WNBA has named Wilson the league MVP. She has won the fifth of her career.

“Breaking: Las Vegas Aces’ A’ja Wilson has won a record fifth WNBA Most Valuable Player award for the 2026 season, becoming the first player in league history to win three straight MVPs, sources tell ESPN.”

Wilson finished the regular season as the scoring leader, averaging 26.2 points per game. She also averaged 9.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.4 steals per game.

A’ja Wilson Takes Home Another WNBA MVP Award

A'ja Wilson
GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 07: A’ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces shoots over Kiah Stokes #41 of the Golden State Valkyries in the first half during Game Two of the Semifinals at Chase Center on October 7, 2026 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Wilson continues to solidify herself as the best player in WNBA history. No one has been as accomplished in her career as Wilson has.

She has been an All-Star eight times, Defensive Player of the Year three times, scoring champion three times, and WNBA champion three times. She is also the first player to have multiple 1,000-point seasons.

When all is said and done, Wilson will be the greatest player in league history. Her ability to score, rebound, play defense, and more makes her a unique talent.

Wilson can be happy with the award, but she still has a lot of work to do. Her team is one loss away from playoff elimination. She has to make sure they can go on a run, as the Aces need three straight wins.

This will be Wilson’s biggest challenge of her career, but she won MVP for a season. If anyone can do it, Wilson has shown time and time again that she can be the one to do it.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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WNBA Made A’ja Wilson Decision After Aces Playoff Loss

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