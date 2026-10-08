WNBA Made A’ja Wilson Decision After Aces Playoff Loss

The Las Vegas Aces are on the brink of elimination from the WNBA playoffs after losing to the Golden State Valkyries in their semi-final, down 2-0 in the series.

Las Vegas has leaned heavily on star player A’ja Wilson throughout the playoffs. Wilson has scored 24 points in each of the first two games of the Valkyries’ series.

While Wilson is focused on keeping her team alive in the playoffs, she has reason to celebrate. The league has made an important decision on one of the last pieces of regular-season news.

WNBA Honoring A’ja Wilson After Another Stellar Season

ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania reported that the WNBA has named Wilson the league MVP. She has won the fifth of her career.

“Breaking: Las Vegas Aces’ A’ja Wilson has won a record fifth WNBA Most Valuable Player award for the 2026 season, becoming the first player in league history to win three straight MVPs, sources tell ESPN.”

Wilson finished the regular season as the scoring leader, averaging 26.2 points per game. She also averaged 9.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.4 steals per game.

A’ja Wilson Takes Home Another WNBA MVP Award

Wilson continues to solidify herself as the best player in WNBA history. No one has been as accomplished in her career as Wilson has.

She has been an All-Star eight times, Defensive Player of the Year three times, scoring champion three times, and WNBA champion three times. She is also the first player to have multiple 1,000-point seasons.

When all is said and done, Wilson will be the greatest player in league history. Her ability to score, rebound, play defense, and more makes her a unique talent.

Wilson can be happy with the award, but she still has a lot of work to do. Her team is one loss away from playoff elimination. She has to make sure they can go on a run, as the Aces need three straight wins.

This will be Wilson’s biggest challenge of her career, but she won MVP for a season. If anyone can do it, Wilson has shown time and time again that she can be the one to do it.