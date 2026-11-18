Many WNBA fans are already feeling the void during the offseason. But while the league takes a break, several Las Vegas Aces stars are booked and busy, taking their talents to courts around the world.

Ten Aces players are either currently playing overseas or gearing up to hit the court in Unrivaled or the new league, Project B.

Three Aces Players Have Signed With Unrivaled

Unrivaled, the league founded by WNBA stars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart, tips off their season on January 8, and three Aces players have signed on to play.

Chelsea Gray will return for the Rose, Jackie Young returns for the Laces, and Ta’Niya Latson, a 2025 Future is Unrivaled player, was chosen as one of six members of the league’s player pool that will be available to step into a role with any team if an injury occurs.

The 2027 season of Unrivaled, the league’s third season, begins on Friday, Jan. 8 in Boston and Los Angeles, with two games in each city that evening. Gray and Young will both be playing in the LA stop, with Gray opening against the Lunar Owls and Young going up against the Hive.

Three Aces Players Will Play in the WCBA

Kalani Brown, Cheyenne Parker-Tyus, and Brianna Turner are all headed to China to play in the WCBA during the WNBA offseason.

Parker-Tyus and Turner signed with the Beijing Great Wall and Brown signed with Sichuan Yuanda. According to the Aces website, the schedule has not been posted on Asia Basket yet, and it can be difficult to keep up with all that’s happening on the other side of the globe, but the season generally begins in early December.

Steph Talbot Has Been Playing With Adelaide Lightning Since October

Talbot has been a consistent presence on the Australia National Team roster since 2015 and has suited up for Adelaide since 2019. She also played in the WNBL for Adelaide from 2011-14 and Melbourne Boomers from 2018-19. Talbot was the 2020 WNBL MVP, two-time WNBA Defensive Player of the Year in 2020 and 2023, two-time All-WNBL first team in 2020 and 2022, and two-time All-WNBL second team in 2020 and 2023. She was also the 2013 WNBL Rookie of the Year.

The Adelaide Lightning began the season on a 3-game losing streak before rebounding to win the last two games. Talbot averaged 9.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 5.8 assists. Her best performance was 19 points, 8 rebounds, and 8 assists on Oct. 24 against the Perth Lynx.

Kierstan Bell is Playing Overseas This Offseason

Aces forward Kierstan Bell recently signed with Spanish League’s SPAR Girona, but has yet to suit up for the team. The team is currently 3-1 in EuroCup play, and is near the bottom with a 1-6 record in the Spanish League.

She recently shared a peek into joining the team on her Instagram page. “I just wanted to take the opportunity to come to a new club and showcase what I’m able to do and what I’m able to bring to the table, so I’m excited,” she said in the video. “Me coming here and just being who I am, bring my personality, bring my basketball skills, and just be a good teammate, I think that’s overall the best thing that I could do.”

Two Aces Players are Headed to Project B

There’s a brand new 5v5 elite basketball league that’s set to launch in January 2027. Project B, still very new, will feature a global grand prix-style, international footprint with tour stops in South America, Europe, and Asia.

Jewell Loyd and Mai Yamamoto have both signed with the new league.

According to Project B’s website, co-founders of the new league include Geoffrey Prentice, co-founder of Skype and Atomico; Russell Westbrook, NBA MVP; Alana Beard, WNBA champion; Grady Burnett, former global sales executive at Google and Facebook; and Aaron Fischer, former chief strategy officer at MGM Resorts International.

To keep up with all the Aces are doing during the offseason, visit the team’s official website.