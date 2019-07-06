UFC 239 Prelims Live Stream: How to Watch Online

You can buy the UFC 239 main PPV card right here. More information about how to watch a live stream of the prelims can be found below

A featherweight bout between Gilbert Melendez and Arnold Allen highlights the UFC 239 preliminary card.

Saturday’s early prelims (6:15 p.m. ET) will be exclusively on ESPN+, while the second preliminary card (8 p.m. ET) will be on ESPN. Here’s how to watch a live stream of all the preliminary fights online:

How to Watch UFC 239 Early Prelims Online

ESPN+

The early prelims won’t be on regular cable TV anywhere in the US, but you can watch a live stream of those fights on your computer, phone, or streaming device via ESPN+, the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage to dozens of sporting events, including UFC, for $4.99 per month.

Additionally, Jones vs Santos and the UFC 239 main PPV card can only be ordered through ESPN+. If you want to watch both the early prelims and the main card, you can purchase a one-year subscription to ESPN+ and UFC 239 for a special bundle price of $79.98. That’s normally a $109.99 value.

If you only want to watch only the early prelims, You can start a free seven-day trial of just ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the early prelims on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

How to Watch UFC 239 Second Preliminary Card Online

The second preliminary card will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of ESPN on your computer, phone, or streaming device via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including ESPN.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the fights on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

Sling TV

ESPN is included in the “Sling Orange” channel bundle.

You can start a free seven-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the fights on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

UFC 239 Prelims Preview

Melendez (22-7 overall, 1-5 in the UFC) hasn’t fought since suffering a unanimous-decision defeat to Jeremy Stephens at UFC 215 in September 2017, his fourth consecutive loss.

The two-time Strikeforce lightweight champion then stepped away from the sport for a while to contemplate his future, only to rediscover his passion for MMA.

“I didn’t really tell anybody, but I thought to myself, maybe we try the life of not a fighter, maybe stay away from the madness,” Melendez said, according to MMA Junkie. “I’m not enjoying this job anymore. It’s something I used to really enjoy, but it’s now more of a job and I’m going through the process not training. I’m doing it all, but I’m not loving it the same way.”

The 37-year-old California native added: “I decided to take some time off the mats and try to live that life a little bit. But of course, I kept going back to the mats, kept training, and eventually got hungry and just reassessed everything. Not really, like, I’m not looking at this like a job for this camp. I’m looking at it to be a blessing to be able to get out there and compete and do something I love, and to do something to challenge myself and to make sure I enjoy the experience the ride for this fight. So I think my mindset has really changed, I’m motivated and I’m having fun, I’m excited, I feel like I have something to let out, out there, and something to show.”

Melendez is competing as a featherweight for the first time since October 2003.

Allen (14-1, 5-0) has already claimed a pair of performance of the night bonuses in five UFC bouts, earning them in submission victories over Alan Omer and Mads Burnell.

The 25-year-old Englishman is coming off a unanimous-decision win over Jordan Rinaldi.

“[Melendez is] on a different level to everyone else I’ve ever fought, but I think that’s what’s best for me,” Allen said, according to MMA Fighting. “I think that’s going to bring the best out of me. I always perform to the level of my opponents. Even in the gym I can surprise myself when I’m in there with beasts, but then I can get a really competitive spar from an amateur because I can switch off a little bit.”

Check out the entire UFC 239 card below:

Main card

Jon Jones (champion) vs. Thiago Santos, light heavyweight

Amanda Nunes (champion) vs. Holly Holm, women’s bantamweight

Jorge Masvidal vs. Ben Askren, welterweight

Luke Rockhold vs. Jan Błachowicz, light heavyweight

Diego Sanchez vs. Michael Chiesa, welterweight

Preliminary card

Gilbert Melendez vs. Arnold Allen, featherweight

Marlon Vera vs. Nohelin Hernandez, bantamweight

Claudia Gadelha vs. Randa Markos, women’s strawweight

Alejandro Pérez vs. Yadong Song, bantamweight

Early preliminary card

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Jack Marshman, middleweight

Ismail Naurdiev vs. Chance Rencountre, welterweight

Julia Avila vs. Pannie Kianzad, women’s bantamweight

