Rockefeller Tree Lighting 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

It’s time to start decking the halls and hanging the stockings and what better way to kick off the holiday season than with the annual Rockefeller Christmas tree lighting. “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” 2022 airs Wednesday, November 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

Those are the two best live stream options if you're cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here's a full guide on the different ways to watch "Christmas in Rockefeller Center" streaming live online:

‘Christmas in Rockefeller Center’ 2022 Preview

Twenty twenty-two marks the 90th year of the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Rockefeller Center in New York City. Hosted by “Today” anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Craig Melvin plus “Access Hollywood” host Mario Lopez, the live two-hour special features a star-studded lineup for this milestone year.

According to the NBC press release, the performances include:

Viewers will be treated to festive performances by Jimmie Allen, Andrea Bocelli along with Matteo Bocelli and Virginia Bocelli, David Foster and Katharine McPhee, Brett Eldredge, Mickey Guyton, Alicia Keys, The Muppets of Sesame Street, Dan + Shay, Blake Shelton, The Shindellas, Gwen Stefani, Louis York and more. The evening also includes a performance by the Radio City Rockettes from their iconic “Christmas Spectacular” and a special bit by Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph. Plus, Shelton and Stefani deliver a rare nationally televised duet of their holiday single, “You Make It Feel Like Christmas.” In order to create a more inclusive experience for blind and visually impaired viewers, NBCUniversal is proud to present the full NBC broadcast with live audio description on the Secondary Audio Program channel (SAP), provided by Descriptive Video Works. The broadcast will be available with additional audio narration, describing the rich visuals of the tree lighting.

In addition to the two-hour special, viewers can also tune into an additional live hour of programming that will be run starting at 7 p.m. Eastern, hosted by Lopez and New York station WNBC anchors Natalie Pasquarella and David Ushery.

“The tree lighting at Rockefeller Center is one of the most beloved holiday traditions for audiences both in New York and around the country,” said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Live Events & Specials, NBC Entertainment, in a statement. “We’re delighted to have a star-studded lineup of performers help us celebrate and ring in the season.”

The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree dates back to 1931, with the official tree-lighting starting in 1933. In 2022, the tree is an 82-foot tall, 50-foot wide Norway Spruce from Queensbury, New York. It weighs 14 tons and will be festooned with over 50,000 LED lights, with a Swarovski star covered in three million crystals adorning the top. After it stands in Rockefeller Center throughout the holiday season, in keeping with tradition, the tree will be milled into lumber that is donated to Habitat for Humanity for building homes.

NBCUniversal will also be partnering with the Arbor Day Foundation for the 14th year to plant 25,000 trees in areas that have been affected by wildfires and natural disasters. Additionally, during the two-hour broadcast, viewers will have opportunities to donate to Red Nose Day, which works to “ensure children and families have the access they need to healthcare, nutritious food, quality education and a safe place to call home.”

The 2022 “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” celebration airs Wednesday, November 30 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on NBC.