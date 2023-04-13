How to Watch ‘Waco: The Aftermath’ Online for Free

The latest dramatization of the Waco, Texas religious group called the Branch Davidians is “Waco: The Aftermath” and it premieres on Friday, April 14 on Showtime streaming and Sunday, April 16 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime network.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have Showtime, here are some different ways you can watch “Waco: The Aftermath” streaming live or on-demand online starting Friday:

In 1993, members of the Branch Davidians religious movement engaged in a 51-day stand-off with ATF that ended with several agents dead and nearly all of the Branch Davidians dead. Afterward, the surviving members would stand trial and their movement would give rise to terrorist Timothy McVeigh, who bombed the Oklahoma City federal building in 1995.

“Waco: The Aftermath” is a five-episode limited series that dramatizes what happened in the wake of the stand-off, as a follow up to the 2018 Paramount Network limited series “Waco.” Reprising their roles from “Waco” in “Waco: The Aftermath” include Michael Shannon as Gary Noesner, an FBI hostage negotiator who has PTSD from the failed negotiations with the Branch Davidians in Waco, and John Leguizamo as Jacob Vasquez, an ATF agent who worked undercover during the lead up to Waco, role for which he won an Emmy.

The official description of the show reads, “Coinciding with the 30th anniversary of the tragic events at Mt. Carmel that began on February 28, 1993, ‘Waco: The Aftermath’ focuses on the fallout of the Waco disaster: the trials of the surviving members of the Branch Davidian sect and the rise of homegrown terrorist, Timothy McVeigh. The five-episode limited series also provides a broader context for the escalation of the American militia movement, which foreshadows the infamous attacks of the Oklahoma City bombing and the storming of the U.S. Capitol on January 6.”

The Showtime press release also announced new cast members:

Giovanni Ribisi as Dan Cogdell, a top trial lawyer for the surviving Branch Davidians.

David Costabile as Judge Smith, who oversees the trial of Branch Davidians charged with conspiracy to murder federal agents.

J. Smith Cameron as Lois Roden, the leader and Prophetess of the Branch Davidians when Vernon Howell (young David Koresh) arrives.

John Hoogenakker as Clive Doyle, David Koresh’s first follower within the Branch Davidians, who despite losing a daughter in the fire at Mount Carmel has unwavering faith and is determined for others to learn the “truth.”

Keean Johnson as young David Koresh who believes he is chosen by God as the next Messiah.

Abbey Lee as Carol Howe, a former Southern debutante turned neo-Nazi arm candy, turned government informant.

“Waco: The Aftermath” premieres on Friday, April 14 on Showtime streaming and Sunday, April 16 at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Showtime network. Ahead of the premiere, Showtime has also made the original limited series “Waco” available on its streaming platform.