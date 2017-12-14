Neeraj Vora Cause of Death: How Did the Director Die?

Wikipedia

Famed Bollywood director Neeraj Vora died on December 14, 13 months after he first fell into a coma. His death was confirmed by actor Paresh Rawal on Twitter. Rawal wrote, “Neeraj Vora – The writer n director of Phir Hera Pheri n many hit films is no more …Aum Shanti.” Vora was 54 years old.

#NeerajVora was a man of wit, smartness and charm that we all are going to miss him in the movies he has made and the time he made us realize how great is to be a part of making someone laugh….RIP.. https://t.co/kw7HMucwD4 — Varniit✍️Nigam (@VarniitNigam) December 14, 2017

The Free Press Journal in India reported that Vora passed away at the Criticare Hospital in Andheri. A family spokesperson told the newspaper, “He will be taken tomorrow. Firoz Nadiadwala’s house BARKAT, from where he will be taken to the Santacruz Electric Crematorium at 3pm.”

The Indian Express reports that Vora had been in a coma in producer Firoz Nadiadwala’s home. His condition deteriorated on the night of December 13 and he was rushed to the Criticare Hospital.

RIP Neeraj Vora. Some fine comedic writing and performances. — Abhishek Baxi (@baxiabhishek) December 14, 2017

The Hindustan Times earlier reported in August 2017that a room in Nadiadwala’s home had been converted into a fully-functional intensive care unit. That same article remarked that Vora was starting to show signs of recovery. Nadiadwala told the newspaper, “He’s been responding to audio therapy, particularly when we play his father’s (Pandit Vinayak Rai Nanalal Vora) music. He has yet to recover his speech but there are no infections or bed sores and the doctors have assured us that his life is out of danger.” Nadiadwala had also been paying Vora’s medical bills, according to the Mumbai Mirror.

Vora is best remembered in his homeland for his 2006 movie, Phir Hera Pheri. As well as writing Aamir Khan’s Rangeela in 1995 in which he also starred. The Mumbai Mirror reported that at the time Vora suffered his health problems, he was in the process of shooting Hera Pheri 3.

Vora was a native of Bhuj, Gujarat, India, and had been living in Mumbai at the time he fell into a coma. He preceded in death by his wife who died in 2004, according to the director’s IMDb page. The couple had no children, according to the Times of India.