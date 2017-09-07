Top 10 Best Duvet Cover Sets

If you feel that your bed needs a refresh, a new duvet cover set is a good place to start. Consisting of a duvet cover and two pillow shams, a duvet cover set is an easy way to transform the look of your bed in no time. Of course, you will want to make sure you have a duvet and pillows to complete the look, as many of the sets do not include those items.

If you’re not familiar with duvets, they are a little different than comforter sets. Comforters are designed to be a top layer on your bed, as they are warm and are one piece, but you still need sheets to finish off your bedding. Comforters can also be washed with all of your bedding. Duvets, on the other hand, can act as both your sheets and top layer, all in one – which is why you have a cover so that you can keep things clean. Duvets are typically made with down, wool, or other fibers that don’t hold up well in the wash – hence, why you need a cover. Most people still use a top sheet with a duvet, but you could technically get away without one.

When looking for a duvet cover set, think about your personal sleeping preferences. If you are using your duvet as a sheet as well, you’ll want a fabric that’s super soft. If you’re pairing it with sheets but will still use it as a blanket, you may want to look for a cover that is made from warmer materials. Colors are important as you want it to match the rest of your bedroom decor, and of course, a material that will hold up well in the wash is also key.

Read on for our breakdown of the best duvet cover sets, listed in no particular order.

1. Best Dobby Stripe Duvet Cover Set: Beckham Hotel Collection Dobby Striped Duvet Cover Set

Dobby stripes have a way of instantly turning a bed from average to elegant, as the vertical stripes and slight sheen scream luxury. This three-piece duvet cover set is made with brushed microfiber, which is really soft and also durable. The material is also stain resistant and fade resistant, so you know it’s made to last. This set is also good for those who have sensitive skin, as it’s hypoallergenic. The duvet cover can be tied to your duvet in the corners and then closed with a zipper to ensure everything stays enclosed. There are 12 colors available ranging from sage to sky blue, so it’s easy to match your existing decor. Sizes available: twin/twin XL, full/queen, and king/California king.

Price: $28.99 and up, depending on color

Pros:

Elegant dobby stripe pattern

Made with durable brushed microfiber

Hypoallergenic

Stain resistant

Cons:

Need to remove from the dryer immediately to prevent wrinkling

Some people had issues with fraying in the wash

2. Best Solid Color Duvet Cover Set: HC Collection Luxury Duvet Cover Set

If you’re looking for a basic, solid color duvet cover set, this set is available in 15 colors. With a 1500 thread count, the double brushed microfiber material is smooth but also strong. The material is wrinkle and fade resistant, so it’s easy to wash and care for, and it’s also hypoallergenic. To attach the cover to your duvet, you simply use the buttons to close in the duvet. The duvet cover set is available in queen and king sizes.

Price: $24.99 and up, depending on size and color

Pros:

15 solid color choices available

Made with durable brushed microfiber

Wrinkle and stain resistant

Easy button closure to attach to duvet

Cons:

Button closure doesn’t fully enclose the duvet

May need to wash a few times to reach desired softness

3. Best Horizontal Stripe Duvet Cover Set: Exclusivo Mezcla Stripe Duvet Cover Set

A horizontal stripe duvet cover set is a great way to make your bed an accent piece in your room, as it adds design flair without overwhelming the room. The classic stripe pattern is available in navy/white as well as purplish gray/white, so you can go for a more nautical vibe or something more subdued. The duvet cover is made with material that is 120 grams per square meter, so it’s really soft and thick while still being breathable. The material is also treated to protect against shrinking, fading, and stains. To attach the duvet cover, there is a button closure at the bottom and four corner ties to make sure it stays in place. Sizes available: queen and king.

Price: $23.99 and up, depending on size

Pros:

Classic horizontal stripe design

Material is made with 120 GSM so it’s really soft

Less than $30

Two colors available

Cons:

Not fully enclosed with a zipper

4. Best Pinch Pleat Duvet Cover Set: Ucharge Pinch Pleat Duvet Cover Set

This three-piece duvet cover set has a sweet pinch pleat design that provides a pretty design texture to your bed. Available in blue and grey, this duvet cover set would look beautiful paired with lace curtains or softer decor elements. The duvet cover is attached with both ties and a zipper, so you won’t have to worry about your duvet getting bunched up as you sleep. Made with stain and shrink resistant material, the duvet cover is soft and breathable. The set is available in both queen and king sizes.

Price: $35.99 and up, depending on color and size

Pros:

Cute pinch pleat design

Stain and shrink resistant

Two color choices

Zipper and ties to ensure cover stays in place

Cons:

Wrinkles easily

Texture on pillow shams is weird to lay on

5. Best Reversible Duvet Cover Set: Bedsure Reversible Duvet Cover Set

If you’re someone who likes to change up the look of your bedding a lot, this reversible duvet cover set is ideal. There are multiple patterns to choose from that range from flowers to branches to stripes, so it’s easy to transform your bed any time you’re ready for a switch. The duvet cover is made with 100% microfiber polyester, which is wrinkle and fade resistant. The duvet stays fully enclosed within the cover, as there is a zipper closure as well as corner ties to keep the duvet in place. There are six sizes available, ranging from twin to king so it’s easy to match your existing duvet.

Price: $24.99 and up, depending on color and size

Pros:

Reversible design

Zipper enclosure

Six sizes available

Wrinkle resistant

Cons:

Polyester isn’t as soft as other materials

6. Best Cheap Duvet Cover Set: Utopia Bedding Printed Duvet Cover Set

This duvet cover set is less than $20, so it’s a great deal if you’re looking to save some cash on your bedding. The brushed microfiber material is really soft, and is stain resistant. The cute quatrefoil design is a nice bedding pattern, and is available in both navy and grey. Plus, the pillow shams have a two inch flange, which adds a crisp decorative flair to your bed. The cover attaches to your duvet with a zipper, so the duvet is completely hidden.

Price: $15.99-$17.49, depending on size and color

Pros:

Less than $20

Made with soft brushed microfiber

Zipper enclosure

Pillow sham has two inch flange

Cons:

Better if it air dries, but takes longer

Cover is too thin for some people

7. Best Egyptian Cotton Duvet Cover Set: Dazzfond Egyptian Cotton Duvet Cover Set

This duvet cover set is ultra smooth, as it’s made with 100% long staple Egyptian cotton. Even though it’s really soft, it’s high tensile strength makes the cover very durable and long-lasting. The duvet cover has interior corner ties to keep the duvet in place, and a button closure to fully attach the duvet. The set is both machine washable and dryable, so it’s really easy to keep clean. You can choose between queen and king sizes, as well as six luxurious colors: coffee, cloudy gray, cream white, light purple, pastel yellow, and silver gray.

Price: $87.99 and up, depending on size and color

Pros:

Super soft material

Durable long-staple Egyptian cotton

Machine washable and dryable

Multiple sizes and color choices

Cons:

No zipper enclosure

Retains heat more than standard cotton

A little more expensive than other duvet cover sets

8. Best Jersey Duvet Cover Set: Pure Era Jersey Knit Duvet Cover Set

If you sometimes wish you could sleep in your favorite t-shirt every night, a jersey duvet cover set is a good choice for you. Made with 100% soft cotton jersey, this duvet cover and pillow shams are really comfy to sleep with, and give your bed a more casual look. The duvet cover features a horizontal stripe pattern in nine different colors, and the back is a solid color. To attach the duvet cover, there are corner ties as well as a hidden zipper closure, so you can be sure the duvet won’t slide around. The pillow shams also have an envelope closure, so the pillows stay tucked in really nice. This duvet cover set is available in both queen and king sizes.

Price: $64.99 and up, depending on size

Pros:

Made with soft jersey cotton

Zipper enclosure and corner ties on duvet cover

Envelope closure on pillow shams

Machine washable and dryable

Cons:

Material is a little more casual compared to other bedding

May need to remove from dryer immediately to avoid wrinkling

9. Best Silk Duvet Cover Set: THXSILK Duvet Cover Set

Make your bed silky smooth with this four-piece duvet cover set that includes a duvet cover, two pillow shams, and a fitted sheet. Made from 100% mulberry silk, this bedding feels super luxurious. The duvet cover has ties both in the corners as well as the midpoints on either side, which is a benefit with silk as it tends to be more slippery than other fabrics. The pillow shams also include an envelope closure that has a deep overlap, so you won’t see your pillow peeking out. The fitted sheet is a bonus as most duvet cover sets don’t include one, and this fitted sheet can accommodate mattresses up to 16 inches thick. The duvet cover is available in both queen and king sizes, and you can choose between 14 different colors.

Price: $485 and up, depending on size

Pros:

100% Mulberry silk

Eight ties to attach duvet cover

Fitted sheet included

Pillow shams have a deep envelope closure

Cons:

Silk can be slippery

Fitted sheet may not fit all mattresses

More expensive than other duvet cover sets

10. Best Bamboo Duvet Cover Set: Zen Bamboo Duvet Cover Set

Bamboo bedding contains the full trifecta of bedding qualities: soft, breathable, and durable. This duvet cover set is made with a high quality brushed bamboo and microfiber blend, which is really cozy to snuggle up in, but equally long-lasting. The other benefit with bamboo material is that it is hypoallergenic, so it’s great for people who have sensitive skin or allergies. The duvet cover has both corner ties and a zipper enclosure, so the duvet will stay nice and snug within the cover. There are three sizes to choose from with this duvet cover set (twin/twin xl, full/queen, and king/Cal king), and 12 different colors.

Price: $27.95 and up, depending on color and size

Pros:

Bamboo is breathable

Durable material

Hypoallergenic

Zipper enclosure

Cons:

Need to remove from dryer immediately to prevent wrinkling

Cover may be too thin for some people

