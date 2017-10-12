Top 10 Best 420 Halloween Treats of 2017

Amazon

When it comes to Halloween parties as an adult, you have a few options. If you have little kids, you could go down the route of a children-focused party. You could do a “typical” adult Halloween party, where you make loads of themed drinks. Or, you can choose to throw a 420 Halloween party.

But what exactly is that? Put simply, it’s a Halloween party meant for stoners–those who enjoy the greener things in life. Just like an alcohol-based party, a green Halloween includes 420 Halloween treats, super fun games, stoner decor, and more.

420 Halloween treats, of course, are the equivalent of themed drinks. That naturally makes them one of the most important pieces of the party. Instead of trying to come up with some random edibles, here’s a list of delicious recipes you can make.

Almost all of them are modifiable to be made with or without THC, and include alternatives to make them allergy-friendly. That being said, if you or anyone you know has a dairy allergy, I highly recommend using Earth Balance butter. It’s vegan and safe for those with dairy issues.

If you’re super gung-ho and love making your own THC-infused oil or butter, feel free to check out this tutorial. And, don’t forget these accessories. Otherwise, stick with a well-known oldie-but-goodie: The Magical Butter Maker. Just remember for any recipe, it’s a 1:1 substitute of edible butter:regular butter. Regardless of how you make your infused products, you’re going to have a rockin’ 420 Halloween.

So, check out these 420 Halloween treats, make them for your guests, and settle in for an awesome, stoney night.

1. Easiest 420 Halloween Treat: Sweet & Salty Popcorn

Sweet and salty popcorn is perfect for a 420 Halloween treat. It encompasses the delicious flavors of both salt and sugar–something you get a major craving for when stoned. This delicious mix is perfect as an edible vehicle, or as a post-high snack.

Regardless of the route you choose, display your yummy snack in adorable halloween goody bags. They take no time to make, but look super put-together. Popcorn is a can’t-miss Halloween treat.

Price: $11.24

2. Quickest 420 Halloween Treat: Chocolate Covered Pretzels

Chocolate covered pretzels are a well-loved Halloween treat, regardless of age. There’s just something so satisfying about the salty pretzel and the sweet chocolate. It’s literally YUM! on a stick.

Dark chocolate or semi-sweet chocolate can be kind of gross on pretzels, so opt for a milk chocolate (these Enjoy Life ones are dairy- and gluten-free, and they’re delicious!). And, make them really pop with some white chocolate, as well (grab some here). Display them in an eye-catching way with awesome Halloween Cellophane bags.

Price: $18.95

3. Cheapest 420 Halloween Treat: Chips and Guac

Chips and guac are pretty much a go-to for any party. Kids party, alcohol-based party, dance party, meet-the-new-family-cat party…anything really. So, having them as a part of your 420 Halloween treats is sure to be a crowd pleaser.

In order to make the guac an edible, simply mix in some in some THC-infused oil. Easily one of the fastest 420 Halloween recipes ever. Or, just stick them out as something for the munchies. Try this sweet chips and dip bowl–it looks cool, and makes for easy clean up and refills.

Price: $14.99 (25 percent off MSRP)

4. Most Fun 420 Halloween Treat: Dirt Cups

Ok, ok, I know. Dirt cups are definitely a little kids Halloween treat. But, why can’t they be for adults? We love how delicious they are, and who doesn’t love playing with the worms? Make your own like in the video, or purchase some from online to make your life easier (these ones are gluten-free).

To make it dairy free, use a dairy-free creamer and dairy-free yogurt. Once you make your delicious concoction, place them into disposable plastic cups. Your guests will be screaming in delight.

Price: $15.95

5. Most Alcohol-Filled 420 Halloween Treat: Bloody Pomegranate Drink

No line-up of 420 Halloween treats would be complete without some type of creepy drink. Make this a regular alcohol drink, or make it an infused drink–the choice is yours. If you choose to make it an infused version, follow these steps to infuse vodka with THC.

1) Grind up eight grams of bud, add to a fifth of vodka. Store for four days in a dark place, shaking vigorously each day.

2) On the fourth day, boil a large pot of water. When it starts to boil, remove from heat and place sealed bottle in water for 30 minutes. Do not fully submerge.

3) When time’s up, unscrew cap and strain out bits of bud.

4) Mix and serve with regular 1:1 vodka ratio.

To make the bloody pomegranate drink, just add pomegranate juice and seltzer water. Drop in a few plastic spiders to add to the effect. Serve in these spooky looking goblets, and your guests will be twisted in no time.

Price: $30.57 (20 percent off MSRP)

6. Most Sugar-y 420 Halloween Treat: Candied Nuts

There’s just something about candied nuts. They’re delicious stone cold sober, or stoned off your behind. And, they’re easy as pie to make.

In order to make these guys edibles, top with some infused oil during the last part of the process. Plus, you can use any nut–you’re not required to just use pecans. When they’re done, place them in this super festive Jack-o-Lantern dish, to truly make it a 420 Halloween treat.

Price: $35

7. Most Festive 420 Halloween Treat: Ghost Cupcakes

Cupcakes are such an integral part of delicious Halloween treats, so why not make them delectable 420 treats? Baked goods are one of the easiest things to make into edibles. Like I said before, you just need to replace regular butter or oil with infused butter or oil. Follow the rest of the recipe, and decorate as you please.

Adding some marshmallows on top of your cupcakes makes for a super festive Halloween treat. Bake them in these spiderweb cupcake wrappers, and you’ll have deliciously spooky desserts in no time.

Price: $8.45

8. Most Crowd-Pleasing Halloween Treat: Chex Mix

Chex Mix. Your mouth might already be watering thinking about how amazing it is. Making regular Chex Mix into 420 Chex Mix takes one simple step: Replace the regular butter with THC-infused butter.

And to make it allergy-friendly, use gluten-free Chex squares and gluten-free pretzels, along with dairy-free butter. Keep a regular and infused option on-hand–your guests will love it. Display in a festive Halloween skull.

9. 420 Halloween Treat Most Like Childhood: Mummy Hot Dogs

Price: $16.99

Mummy hotdogs themselves are definitely on everyone’s Halloween Treat Pinterest boards. Because they’re so festive, delicious, and easy, they’re a fantastic go-to for any 420 Halloween party.

Make sure your hotdogs are gluten-free, or opt to make them vegan, too. And, be on the lookout for gluten- and dairy-free croissant rolls. To make them into an edible, simply prepare a dipping sauce, such as ketchup or something of your own concoction, containing THC-infused oil.

Price: $16.99

10. Best 420 Halloween Treat for Other Events: Stuffed Jalapeño Peppers

Stuffed jalapeños are a great 420 treat, Halloween or not. There’s just something about that incredible mix of savory, hot, and cooling…all at once. To make it dairy-free, substitute with this cream cheese. Add THC-infused oil in the cream cheese or dipping sauce, in order to make it an edible. Serve on an awesome Halloween-themed serving tray. Make sure to set out some napkins, too.

Price: $13.99

