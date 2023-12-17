Alabama Football News: Bama Pursues New 6-Foot-3 Star QB Amid LSU Rumors

The Alabama Crimson Tide appear to have the quarterback position solidified for 2024 with the return of Jalen Milroe. Yet, head coach Nick Saban is already looking ahead to 2025. Bama is among the programs in hot pursuit of quarterback Bryce Underwood, the top overall recruit in the 2025 class.

“According to On3.com, Alabama is hosting quarterback Bryce Underwood during the December 16, 2023 weekend,” On3.com’s BamaOnline detailed. “Underwood is a five-star recruit and the No. 1 ranked player in the country for 2025.

“The Alabama Crimson Tide is hosting a highly coveted junior prospect this weekend. Five-Star Plus+ quarterback Bryce Underwood is visiting Bama for the second time this year multiple sources tell BamaOnLine.

“Underwood is already confirmed in Alabama for his visit. Per the 2025 On3 Industry Ranking, the product of Belleville (MI.) High School is the No. 1 overall recruit in the country.”

Alabama Football Recruiting Rumors: 5-Star QB Bryce Underwood Is Drawing Interest From LSU, Michigan & Georgia Among Others

That was a Sunday Throw! Belleville 2025 QB Bryce Underwood finds 2024 WR/S Jalen Johnson for a 45-yard TD D1 Final: #10 Southfield A&T (12-1) leads #1 Belleville (13-0) 28-18 1:30 left in the 3rd quarter @BellevilleFB @ayetr0n @BryceUnderwoo16 pic.twitter.com/svRssuZGON — The D Zone (@TheD_Zone) November 27, 2023

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound quarterback is drawing interest from a number of additional top programs. Both 247Sports and On3.com has LSU as the favorite to land Underwood.

The 2025 star quarterback already has offers from Georgia, Florida State, LSU, Alabama and Michigan among other schools, per 247Sports. What would Alabama be getting if Saban lands the quarterback? Here is how On3.com described Underwood’s outlook.

“A top arm talent and plus athlete who is among the more physically-gifted quarterback prospects in recent cycles,” On3.com describes Underwood in their scouting report. “Measured at 6-foot-3, 210 pounds with a 10-inch hand the spring after his sophomore season.

“Owns a big-time arm with the ability to drive the ball with velocity to all levels of the field. … Shows the ability to layer passes with touch and high-level location. Doubles as a run threat with the ability to make defenders miss and pull away at the second level.”

Alabama Football News: The Crimson Tide Lost Pass Rushing Target Tyler Baron to Ole Miss

NEWS: Texas, Georgia, Ole Miss, and Alabama have been listed as schools to watch for Tennessee EDGE transfer Tyler Baron, @ChadSimmons_ reports👀 The 6-foot-5, 250lb pass rusher has 102 tackles and 13.5 sacks in his 4-year college career. https://t.co/b8JMSY7OQk pic.twitter.com/1vWAelH2s2 — On3 (@On3sports) December 14, 2023

Alabama is also focusing on reloading for the 2024 season. The Crimson Tide continue to be linked to several top players in the college football transfer portal.

Former Tennessee pass rusher Tyler Baron had been a player connected to Bama. The ex-Vols defender will not be headed to Tuscaloosa as Baron has committed to Ole Miss.



Alabama Transfer Portal Rumors: Bama Linked to UTSA Pass Rusher Trey Moore After Posting 14 Sacks in 2023

UTSA EDGE transfer Trey Moore is visiting Alabama this weekend, @On3sports has learned. Visit to Ohio State is off. Finished this season with 45 tackles, 17.5 tackles for a loss and an interception. Ranks No. 3 in the nation with a whopping 14 sacks.https://t.co/qUcC5pMM8S pic.twitter.com/9M67RQoSym — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos_) December 14, 2023

Alabama is also expected to host UTSA pass rusher Trey Moore. The defender is being pursued by a number of perennial contenders after posting 14 sacks and 45 tackles for the Roadrunners this season.

“UTSA EDGE transfer Trey Moore is visiting Alabama this weekend, @On3sports has learned,” On3.com’s Pete Nakos detailed with a December 14 message on X. “Visit to Ohio State is off.

“Finished this season with 45 tackles, 17.5 tackles for a loss and an interception. Ranks No. 3 in the nation with a whopping 14 sacks.”

Alabama vs. Michigan: Nick Saban Hired Jim Harbaugh’s Former Assistant George Helow

5⭐️ QB Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 player in the Class of 2025, is visiting Alabama this weekend, via @SWiltfong247 🏈 MORE: https://t.co/W8xAfmJPD7 pic.twitter.com/aDV5wdsflm — 247Sports (@247Sports) December 16, 2023

Saban remains active in both recruiting and the transfer portal but the focus continues to be on Michigan. The Crimson Tide made headlines after hiring former Michigan linebackers coach George Helow ahead of the Rose Bowl. The defensive coach was part of Harbaugh’s Wolverines staff in 2021-22.

“Former Michigan linebackers coach George Helow is being hired by Alabama, a source briefed on the move told The Athletic on Thursday,” The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman and Kennington Smith detailed on December 14. “The 36-year old Helow is expected to begin work immediately as the Crimson Tide prepare to play his former team, Michigan, in a College Football Playoff semifinal at the Rose Bowl.”