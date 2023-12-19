Alabama Recruiting Rumors: 3-Star DB Calls Out ‘False Accusation’

Last August, Crimson Tide coaches had to do work to help add some beef to the Alabama recruiting class in 2024. In-state defensive back Ryddarius Morgan, known as “Red,” had slipped through the state borders and given his commitment to Florida State on the Fourth of July. Five weeks later, though, the Crimson Tide had another crack and Morgan and persuaded him to stay home and go to Tuscaloosa. Then came word this month that Morgan was flipping again—to Auburn, of all places.

That came via a post on Twitter/X claiming, “BREAKING: 2024 Alabama Commit, Rydarrius Morgan is reportedly on flip alert to rival Auburn!! Cam Coleman is a teammate at Central and has pushed hard for his flip.”

Morgan and Coleman (a star receiver) were, in fact, teammates at Central Phenix City High School. But Morgan ended the speculation on a flip with a two-word response to the post: “False accusations.”

Ryddarius Morgan Just Won an Alabama State Title

Morgan helped Central Phenix City to the Class 7A state championship in Alabama this year, as one of the leaders on the defense. His Red Devils avenged a loss in the 2021 state championship (they were 13-0 before the final loss) to rival Thompson with a 21-19 win two weeks ago. He was a natural fit for an Alabama recruiting class that aims to shore up the team’s defense.

Morgan had 50 tackles, 5 tackles for a loss, one sack, two interceptions and four pass breakups as a junior. As a senior this year, he had 61 tackles and 13 tackles for a loss. He returned seven kickoffs for 231 yards, including a 99-yard touchdown return, and returned one punt for 17 yards. He had another touchdown on an interception return.

Morgan had 16 offers listed on ESPN.com, with five official visits. Alabama, obviously, was one, as well as Florida State. He also visited Cincinnati, Miami and Auburn.

Al.com cited the work of Alabama coaches in getting Morgan to come to the Crimson Tide.

“Rydarrius Morgan had been tied to Florida State since July 4,” the site reported. “But UA coaches, among them Kevin Steele, Eric Wolford and Travaris Robinson pulled Morgan away from Mike Norvell and FSU, slowing down one recruiting wave while continuing to build one for the Crimson Tide.”

Late Boost Answers Alabama Recruiting Rumors

Keeping Morgan in place is a good boost for the Alabama recruiting class just as the team is piecing together a class that has come on of late. Coach Nick Saban made a late addition to the class, which is ranked No. 4 according to 24/7 sports, but could be bumped up higher still.

That’s because the team added 4-star athlete Jayshawn Ross from Kansas City with a late commitment just before Wednesday’s signing day.

Ross is 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds. He played for Liberty North High School and is a top edge rusher in the Class of 2024. Overall, Ross was ranked 21st among all edge rushers this season, and is the No. 6 recruit in Missouri, according to ESPN.