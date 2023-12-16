Former Michigan Wolverine Makes Bold Prediction Ahead of Rose Bowl vs. Alabama

The Rose Bowl will host a College Football Playoff semifinal matchup between two of the premier conferences and teams in the nation. Big Ten champion Michigan Wolverines will be taking on SEC champion Alabama Crimson Tide.

On Monday, December 11, former Michigan Wolverine Taylor Lewan posted on X (formerly Twitter) his bold prediction, writing, “Michigan should win by double digits.”

The numbers do not back up the statement made by the lineman though. According to Matt Connolly of ON3, the line for the game has Michigan favored by 1.5 points at this point.

over the weekend I watched a lot of film on the Alabama Crimson Tide. its clear to me Michigan is the better team, with better coaching. its not the 2010's anymore. Michigan should win by double digits. — Taylor Lewan (@TaylorLewan77) December 11, 2023

Lewan believes that Michigan is going to blow that number out of the water.

“Over the weekend I watched a lot of film on the Alabama Crimson Tide. It’s clear to me Michigan is the better team, with better coaching. It’s not the 2010’s anymore,” the former Tennessee Titan wrote.

Lewan is referencing the fact that between 2010-2020 Alabama has been declared champion of college football five times (three of those wins coming since the College Football Playoff was instituted).

On the other hand, in the last 14 years, Michigan has won 0 championships and has only been to the College Football Playoff twice, both times being eliminated in the semifinals.

Lewan was a four-year starter at Michigan from 2010-2013. During his time playing with the Wolverines, they were 33-19 but unable to win a Big Ten title.

Paul Finebaum Doubts the Michigan Wolverines

According to Connolly, Paul Finebaum of ESPN has picked Alabama over Michigan, which surprises nobody. Finebaum is a staunch supporter of the SEC, being a graduate of Tennessee.

Finebaum appeared on the “McElroy and Cubelic In The Morning”, according to Connolly and said, “I definitely like Alabama in the game against Michigan.”

The analyst focuses on the fact that he has seen what Alabama is capable of. Connolly believes the reason the spread is so low is in, “large part due to the respect that many owe to [Alabama head coach] Nick Saban and the Tide.”

“I’m still somewhat curious about Michigan – I know what they’ve done, the Ohio State game. But, beyond maybe that and the Penn State game, I just don’t have a good feeling about them,” Finebaum said.

"I will refuse to recognize Michigan as the National Champs. I was taught that athletics should be an even playing field and to me they are not subscribing to that."@Finebaum explains why he wouldn't recognize #Michigan as a National Champion if they won it all this season pic.twitter.com/SBI2fXxPoc — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) November 16, 2023

One of the main differences will be Nick Saban vs. Jim Harbaugh. While Saban has “seven national championships” (six with the Tide), Harbaugh would be 1-7 in Bowl games if he loses to Alabama, according to ESPN’s Sam Block.

“The Rose Bowl is likely going to be as good as advertised considering the quality and caliber of both programs and rosters,” Connolly wrote. This game is likely to take center stage between the two playoff matchups.

Michigan and Alabama Took Different Paths to Reach CFP

Michigan started off the season as ranked No. 2 in the country and steam rolled through their schedule. They did not play a ranked opponent until Week 9 of their schedule when they beat Penn State 24-15.

Michigan also had to deal with the suspension of Jim Harbaugh by the Big Ten for three games.

The Wolverines dropped to No. 3 after barely getting past an unranked Maryland team falling behind rival Ohio State. They quickly responded by beating the rival No. 2 Buckeyes 30-24 and knocking Ohio State out of the CFP race.

DISCUSSION: Is Kyle McCord or Marvin Harrison Jr more at fault for this interception? pic.twitter.com/od2HiN467o — JJ McCarthy Fan (@JJOneOfOne) November 27, 2023

On the other side, Alabama started off No. 4 and put into a hole right away. They lost to the Texas Longhorns early in the season dropping them all the way to No. 10. However, the Crimson Tide did not lose a game the rest of the season.

Alabama played has played five ranked teams this season going 4-1, including defeating the then No.1 Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC championship game ending their season and knocking them out of the CFP.

According to ESPN’s preview, “Michigan moved up to the No. 1 spot in the rankings after beating Iowa in the Big Ten championship game.”

However, for Alabama it was a little more controversial as the committee decided to put the 12-1 Alabama team in at the No. 4 over a 13-0 ACC conference champion Florida State University.

“The Crimson Tide offense looks much improved since the beginning of the season, and credit quarterback Jalen Milroe with leading the way,” ESPN writes.

“That offense, however, will have its hands full with Michigan’s defense, which ranks near the top of most major categories,” according to ESPN.

ESPN believes this will be Michigan’s “toughest test.”