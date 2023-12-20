Scout Calls Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy ‘Athletic’ Version of Vikings’ Kirk Cousins

The Michigan Wolverines are focused on their upcoming semifinal matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl. However, quarterback J.J. McCarthy is also the subject of NFL draft conversations.

ESPN’s Matt Miller wrote about conversations he had with scouts regarding the Michigan QB with one calling the Wolverine QB, “An athletic Kirk Cousins.” Cousins is the current QB for the Minnesota Vikings.

Joseph Zucker, of Bleacher Report, wrote about the comparison saying, “The adage about beauty being in the eye of the beholder comes to mind.”

“McCarthy didn’t post eye-popping numbers as a junior (2,630 yards, 18 touchdowns and four interceptions), but his completion percentage (74.2) rose,” Zucker writes.

J.J. McCarthy flea flicker capped off by a 50-yard bobbling touchdown reception by Cornelius Johnson? Yes please.pic.twitter.com/2oYokOsnRO — 〽️att Hartwell (@MaizeCrusader) December 13, 2023

Miller seems to answer this criticism by explaining, “Michigan’s scheme doesn’t ask for a lot of pure passing from him. The Wolverines run the ball early and often, with McCarthy attempting only 287 passes this season (77th in the FBS).”

Zucker compares that with Cousins saying, “Cousins is a four-time Pro Bowler who has thrown for 4,000-plus yards in seven seasons.”

Cousins was not an immediate success though, and Zucker points out that he would not be the first pick for “building an NFL roster from the ground up.”

However, many teams would sign up for Cousins’ production levels if they drafted McCarthy where he may end up rising too. The scout told Miller, “[McCarthy is] going to go higher than anyone thinks.”

First Round Potential for Michigan Quarterback

McCarthy has become the surprise QB climbing up all the draft boards. Zucker writes, “Every NFL draft cycle there’s at least one quarterback who soars up draft boards the closer the event gets, and Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy might be that prospect in 2024. ”

Most of the draft conversation is focused on who will land USC’s Caleb Williams or North Carolina’s Drake Maye but the QB’s that follow could come in any order, Zucker describes.

Miller, in his first-round projection for the 2024 NFL draft, has McCarthy as the fourth quarterback off the board going 7th overall to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Good morning. JJ McCarthy threw a touchdown on his first ever pass as a starter in college football. Enjoy your Sunday! pic.twitter.com/lFTwFKvWka — Josh 〽️ (@UMFanJosh) June 25, 2023

“McCarthy is instinctive, efficient and effective as a second-effort creator outside of the pocket,” Miller describes.

On the other hand, Tankathon has the Michigan QB all the way down at 19th overall to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but still a first-round pick.

Cousins did not get drafted until the fourth-round, in 2012, out of rival Michigan State. Cousins was the eighth QB off the board by the Washington Commanders.

Eight years ago, Kirk Cousins launched a Hail Mary pass to complete Michigan State's upset over Wisconsin 🚀 pic.twitter.com/juIo8ptJFw — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 22, 2019

“I think a lot of people haven’t done a deep dive on McCarthy yet…. When they do, he’s going to rise.” a scout told Miller.

“McCarthy could potentially thrive on a team that already has a strong supporting cast and doesn’t need him to carry the franchise on his back,” Zucker writes.

J.J. McCarthy Has College Football Playoff On His Mind

McCarthy has not officially declared yet for the NFL draft and has until January 15 to decide, according to Aaron McMann of MLive.com.

The Wolverine spoke to reporters on Monday, December 18, and was asked about whether he had made his choice yet. He responded, “No I have not at all. I’m completely in the present moment. Soaking in every single day, enjoying every single practice, every single meeting with my guys…. I’ll know by the end of the season.”

JJ McCarthy says that Jim Harbaugh recently asked him if he wanted to discuss a potential decision on entering the NFL Draft. McCarthy said he told Harbaugh that he's not thinking about anything other than Alabama right now.〽️ 📸#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/UpwiWLCxdY — The Winged Helmet (@TWH_Chris) December 18, 2023

Even head coach Jim Harbaugh brought it up to the QB, and McCarthy told him, “I’m only focused on Bama.”

This will be McCarthy’s second trip to the CFP in as many years. The last visit did not end so well for the Wolverines and specifically the QB.

Against Texas Christian University, McCarthy was 20 for 34 with two touchdowns but two critical interceptions as well. McMann wrote, “McCarthy is also prone to mistakes, evident by his pair of pick-6s [against TCU].”

He will look to change that narrative against the Crimson Tide. McCarthy hopes his season does not end until after January 8, the day of the final College Football Playoff.