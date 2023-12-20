Michigan Football: Wolverines Lose Star QB to Oregon Amid Portal Rumors

The Michigan Wolverines had been linked to former UCLA quarterback Dante Moore in the ongoing college football transfer portal rumors. Yet, Michigan continues to be on the market for a new quarterback with Moore heading to Oregon, per On3.com.

It is an interesting decision as the Ducks already landed former Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel in the portal. A strong argument can be made that Moore would have had a clearer path to competing for the starting job at Michigan.

The Wolverines will likely be in the market for a new quarterback if J.J. McCarthy enters the 2024 NFL draft following the College Football Playoff. Prior to the commitment news, On3.com’s Pete Nakos reported that Michigan had been “in the mix” to land Moore.

“The UCLA transfer was on the West Coast this weekend, making his official visit to Oregon,” Nakos wrote in a December 18 article titled, “Transfer Portal Intel: Latest on Walter Nolen, Will Howard, Dante Moore and more.” “While Michigan has been in the mix, the Ducks appear to be the team to beat.

“With college football now in the dead period until January, it’s significant that he took his only visit to Eugene. Oregon offers everything he’s looking for – an opportunity to develop and learn and play on the national stage. The familiarity with Dan Lanning and the staff makes a difference, too. A source said the trip went ‘very well.’”

College Football Transfer Portal: Dante Moore Is a Former 5-Star Quarterback

BREAKING: Former UCLA QB Dante Moore has Committed to Oregon, he tells @on3sports The 6’3 210 QB was ranked as the No. 3 Recruit in the ‘23 Class 👀 Will have 3 years of eligibility remaining https://t.co/L3lh35EaPu pic.twitter.com/NCNDhhSy1u — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 19, 2023

Moore’s sudden availability was significant news in college football given his status as a former five-star recruit. The standout quarterback was the No. 4 ranked overall player in the 2023 class and No. 3 quarterback prospect, per 247Sports.

The signal-caller’s lone season at UCLA did not go entirely as planned. Moore put up modest numbers at Westwood throwing for 1,610 yards, 11 touchdowns and 9 interceptions while completing 53.5% of his passes in nine appearances this season. There was clearly intrigue among Wolverines fans about Moore given head coach Jim Harbaugh’s success with quarterbacks.

Michigan Recruiting News: Jim Harbaugh Landed Top-10 Quarterback Jadyn Davis in the 2024 Class

Play

Michigan is slated to have a top quarterback prospect arrive at Ann Arbor. Four-star recruit Jadyn Davis is the No. 9 ranked quarterback in the country and the No. 115 overall player in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2024 class.

The Charlotte, North Carolina product was recently named an All-American. After losing out on Moore, it will be interesting to see if Michigan make a run at another transfer portal quarterback.

Michigan Portal News: Dante Moore Was Urged to Sign With the Wolverines

Play

Prior to joining Oregon, Michigan had been labeled the best fit for Moore by several college football analysts. ESPN’s Tom Luginbill was among those pushing Moore to join Harbaugh’s Wolverines.

“Moore is likely at the top of a lot of people’s boards because of his upside, eligibility and flashes he showed this fall at UCLA,” Luginbill noted in a December 12 story titled “Best fits for top 10 transfer portal quarterbacks.”

“Going to Michigan makes sense for Moore, a Detroit native, who would get to go back home and compete for a championship every year during his remaining eligibility. He’s not quite the same runner, but as a passer, he has a lot of the same traits Jayden Daniels possesses.”