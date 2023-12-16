Michigan Could Land Dynamic Texas QB in Transfer Portal, Says Insider

The Michigan Wolverines may be in the market for a new quarterback in the college football transfer portal. J.J. McCarthy’s upcoming decision will likely have a domino effect on the quarterback market. One name that is popping up in Michigan rumors is Texas Longhorns quarterback Maalik Murphy.

The Longhorns signal-caller has entered the transfer portal and already has a bustling market. ESPN’s Pete Thamel views Michigan as a potential landing spot if McCarthy leaves for the 2024 NFL draft.

“If J.J. McCarthy leaves Michigan, that could be another potential landing spot down the line,” Thamel said during a December 14, 2023 edition of “College Football Live,” via Sports Illustrated’s Trent Knoop.

Michigan Was Among the Schools That Offered Maalik Murphy as a 4-Star Prospect in 2022

Extremely blessed to say I’ve received an offer from the University of Michigan #GoBigBlue pic.twitter.com/YYJYrep95p — Maalik Murphy (@SmvOperator) January 23, 2019

What would Michigan be getting with Murphy? The Longhorns quarterback has been stuck behind Quinn Ewers while in Austin.

Ewers’ recent shoulder injury allowed Murphy to make two starts this season. Murphy threw for 477 yards, 3 touchdowns and 3 interceptions during seven appearances in 2023.

The quarterback is a bit of a wild card given his limited appearances. According to 247Sports, Murphy was one of the players who received an offer from Michigan as part of the 2022 class. Coming out of Gardena, California, Murphy was a four-star recruit and No. 12 ranked quarterback prospect in the country.

Maalik Murphy on Transfer Portal Rumors: ‘A Place Where I Can Play’

Play

It sounds outlandish to say a team in the College Football Playoff is at a disadvantage but this is somewhat the case for Michigan. The coaching staff is balancing prep for Alabama with the transfer portal and recruiting.

There is also the reality that quarterbacks like Murphy are unlikely going to want to commit to Michigan without knowing what McCarthy’s future is for 2024. Murphy emphasized that the priority for his next home is to play immediately.

“A place where I can play,” Murphy said of his priorities during a December 13 interview with Thamel. “Continue to get better and continue to be around great people and great players. And just do what’s best for me and my career.”

“I just want to be in a position where I can play. I don’t want to be waiting around and see what happens or anything like that. I’d rather kick-start my career while I can.”

NFL Draft 2024: Will J.J. McCarthy Return to Michigan Next Season?

Play

Michigan may need to act fast if the school hopes to have a chance to land Murphy. The highly-coveted quarterback already has visits scheduled with Duke and South Carolina, per Thamel.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler labels McCarthy as a “polarizing prospect” while also having the quarterback solidly in the first round. Brugler’s latest mock draft has McCarthy going to the Seahawks with the No. 22 pick as the fourth quarterback off the board.

“McCarthy is a polarizing prospect,” Brugler wrote on November 29. “He has all the tools, and NFL coaches will love the intangibles, but evaluators want to see him put the offense on his back and take over games. It’s not that he can’t, it’s that he hasn’t really needed to given Michigan’s play style and schedule.”