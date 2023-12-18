Texas Football Rumors: Longhorns Favored to Land Viral High School Sensation

Ahigh school offensive lineman who went viral in a state championship game is a priority on the Texas Longhorns’ recruit list. Byron Washington from DeSoto, Texas, became an Internet sensation after a photo showed him towering over his fellow players in the Texas state football championship game on Saturday, December 16. Texas is rumored to be a favorite for ultimately landing the junior recruit.

The High School Junior Is Nearly 6’8″ and Towered Over a 6’3″ Player in the Viral Photo

Play

Washington is a junior and offensive tackle at DeSoto High School. According to his 247 sports profile, he’s 6’7.5″ and weighs 380 pounds. His nearly 6’8″ stature leaves him towering over his teammates.

Matt Stepp shared a photo on X on December 17 showcasing just how daunting Washington appears on the field. The photo, he noted later, was taken by @w1llkombe of Arlington, Texas.

The photo has gone viral and can be seen all over social media.

Barrett Sallee of CBS Sports shared more context to the photo, writing: “Desoto (Texas) High School offensive lineman Byron Washington is 6-foot-8, 360 pounds. He’s a junior. He is blocking Summer Creek High School defensive end Kaleb Walker … WHO IS 6-FOOT-3, 210 POUNDS.”

Desoto (Texas) High School offensive lineman Byron Washington is 6-foot-8, 360 pounds. He's a junior. He is blocking Summer Creek High School defensive end Kaleb Walker … WHO IS 6-FOOT-3, 210 POUNDS. pic.twitter.com/oOrIZgLams — Barrett Sallee 🇺🇸 (@BarrettSallee) December 18, 2023

You can see Washington again in this video after his team won the big game.

Big Byron Washington rocking Texas after a 🏆 winhttps://t.co/GuPD7KNTGI pic.twitter.com/KycBpMZdGe — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) December 17, 2023

Desoto won against Summer Creek for the 6A Division II championship, finishing an undefeated season with a 74-14 win.

The team set a new record for the most points in a 6A state championship, scoring 67. The previous record was 63.

Texas Currently Has a 99.6% Chance of Landing Washington, On3 Predicts

Went To Jerry’s, But We Took Over The World 💍 pic.twitter.com/314dDZs9fM — Byron A. Washington (@ByronWash25) December 18, 2023

On X, College Football Report noted that the Texas Longhorns are considered the favorite to land him. On3 currently ranks Texas as having a 99.6% chance of landing Washington.

According to Washington’s On3 profile, the junior has already received offers from Texas, TCU, Arizona State, and Oregon.

247 Sports lists Washington’s interest as “warm” for Oregon, TCU, and Texas, and “cool” for Arizona State and Grambling State.

The Athletic reported that Texas’ head coach Steve Sarkisian has made Washington a priority for the team. On the first day that Sarkisian could speak to junior players, he called Washington at 12:01 a.m.

As for Washington, he’s pleased with Texas but also knows more offers will likely be coming, The Athletic noted.

Washington gratefully shares his offers on X, thankful for each one.

In July he wrote, “All Glory to God, I am blessed to receive an offer from @TexasLonghorns.”

One of his most recent offers was from Grambling. He wrote on November 3 on X: “All Glory to God, I am blessed to receive an offer from @gsufbrecruits01.”

The Athletic reported that Washington had a growth spurt when he was in sixth grade, growing six inches in just one month. He needed surgery to prevent his growth plates from collapsing, and he needed metal rods in his legs to help support his body.

“For two years, I had to do physical therapy. I had to learn how to trust my body again. Getting to this point wasn’t easy,” Washington told The Athletic.

While Washington would be part of the 2025 recruiting class, Texas is also actively recruiting for the upcoming season. The Longhorns already rank No. 6 for the 2024 recruiting class.