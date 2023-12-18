Florida State RB Trey Benson Declares for NFL Draft Ahead of Orange Bowl

The Florida State Seminoles will be begrudgingly playing in the Orange Bowl on Saturday, December 30. They will now be doing it without their star running back Trey Benson.

Benson posted on his X (formerly Twitter) Sunday, December 17, “I have decided to enter the 2024 NFL draft and will not play in the Orange Bowl.”

Bleacher Report’s Andrew Peters wrote about Benson declaring for the draft, “In his three collegiate seasons, Benson collected 1,917 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns. After playing limited snaps at Oregon in 2021, he joined the Seminoles and became a star.”

Experience of a lifetime, thank you Florida State ❤️ #NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/pmkbAr293I — Trey Benson (@trey_uno1) December 17, 2023

The Seminoles went 13-0 this season before controversially being left out of the College Football Playoff in favor of SEC champion Alabama. They will now be taking on the Georgia Bulldogs without their superstar running back.

“Benson rushed for 905 yards and 14 touchdowns this season,” Peters wrote. Benson joined the Seminoles as a sophomore after a lackluster start with the Ducks.

According to Peters, Bensons biggest moment as a Seminole came against Virgina Tech, “He tallied 200 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns, including an 85-yard touchdown run to put the game away.”

Benson wrote, “I will forever carry FSU with me wherever I go. Thank you again to Florida State and to the incredible fans I love you guys so much!”

Trey Benson is Considered No. 1 or 2 Ranked RB in 2024 Draft Class

“Benson is the No. 1 running back on Bleacher Report’s 2024 NFL Draft Big Board and the No. 55 overall player with a 7.3 rating,” Peters writes.

NFLDRAFTBUZZ.com has Benson ranked as their No. 2 RB in the class with an 85.8 rating. Tankathon also has the Seminole RB ranked as their No. 2 RB behind Ohio State‘s TreVeyon Henderson.

“Benson has very good vision and a knack for picking out cut-back lanes and then breaking off chunks of yardage,” DRAFTBUZZ describes.

Sometimes you’re in the right place at the right time. I’d say that was the case for my view of Trey Benson’s game-winning touchdown. pic.twitter.com/jkuMg5bSoI — Curt Weiler (@CurtMWeiler) November 26, 2022

DRAFTBUZZ also points out another quality that NFL teams will be focused on, “He often thrived in the screen game, transitioning upfield quickly and showing a knack for following his blocks. Benson has the size and strength to pass protect.”

Running backs that struggle to pass protect find it difficult to carve out a role in the NFL due to the necessity of blocking faster and stronger pass-rushers.

If Benson continues to work on his pass-protection he could find himself as a workhorse or change-of-pace back at worst. Benson does not have the ceiling of Henderson but does have a high floor.

He does have things to work on according to DRAFTBUZZ, “Benson can sometimes be impatient, not allowing his blocks to set up, a nuance required for backs to last a decade-plus.”

Trey Benson Projected as 3rd-Round Pick

This year’s running back class does not have an Atlanta Falcons‘ Bijan Robinson or Jacksonville Jaguars‘ Travis Etienne. This class of RBs are more likely to be solid starters than superstar gamechangers.

Tankathon has Benson joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the 84th pick in the third-round. He would be the second RB off the board here.

Tampa Bay currently has Rachaad White, who is having a breakout season. The shelf life for backs is getting shorter, so the Buccaneers would be planning for the future by adding the shifty Benson.

Likewise, Sports Illustrated in their 3-Round 2024 NFL draft projections, has Benson as a third-round pick. However, they have the Florida State product going to the Green Bay Packers instead 83rd overall.

This draft placement would make a lot more sense for team need and could be a better fit for Benson. Running back A.J. Dillon will be a free agent following this season, and the Packers are unlikely to bring him back.

Starter Aaron Jones is already 29 (old in the NFL for RBs), will be entering the final year on his contract in 2024 and has been banged up all season.

Benson would have a shot at the starting role going forward and could take it on right away.